The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Mandatory social distancing: The greatest theft of all time

Despite the supposed benevolence of social distancing for the purpose of public health, we argue that mandatory social distancing constitutes the single greatest political act of theft in history.

By ROBERT M. SAUER, DONALD S. SIEGEL, DAVID WALDMAN  
JUNE 1, 2020 21:02
SOCIAL DISTANCING, but what to do at home? (photo credit: REUTERS)
SOCIAL DISTANCING, but what to do at home?
(photo credit: REUTERS)
As a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have witnessed the establishment of a new state-run religion that is based on a guiding principle that has now become an article of faith: mandatory social distancing. Mandatory social distancing has been aggressively promoted by three pernicious actors in most countries worldwide: 1) supercilious and myopic infectious disease experts; 2) the mainstream media, which has sensationalized both the spread of the virus and early reports that vastly overestimated the death toll and fatality rate of the virus; and 3) virtue-signaling, autocratic politicians, who exploited the panic to implement two extreme forms of social distancing.
The first extreme form of mandatory social distancing is the quarantining of nearly the entire population, rather than encouraging self-isolation among those who have likely contracted the disease and those who are most susceptible to its harshest effects (as in Sweden). Most political leaders went further and implemented the most draconian and destructive form of mandatory social distancing: shutting down entire industries. These shutdowns were based on an authoritarian taxonomy of industries and workers that were deemed either “essential” or “non-essential.” The end result is that most people were placed under virtual house arrest, greatly damaging the global economy for many years to come. This unprecedented public policy mistake turned vibrant cities into ghost towns and severely restricted our economic, personal and religious liberties. It even outlawed traditional religious gatherings on Easter, Passover and Ramadan.
The dictionary defines theft as the wrongful taking of the personal goods or property of another. Despite the supposed benevolence of social distancing for the purpose of public health, we argue that mandatory social distancing is indeed a wrongful act, and as such, it constitutes the single greatest political act of theft in history. So yes, let’s call it what it is – theft on a grand scale. What’s worse, the architects and implementers of mandatory social distancing plan on continuing their thievery for a prolonged period of time.
It is important to understand the nature and extent of this theft.
First, let’s start with the most blatant act of theft: private property stolen from business owners. As a result of government edicts, businesses deemed to be “non-essential” are required to close or significantly alter their operations, even after dictatorial executive orders are lifted. This wrongful theft of private property from business owners applies to theaters, gyms and recreation centers, salons and spas, museums, shopping malls, restaurants and bars, sporting and concert venues – among many others. Other manufacturing and service industries, such as construction, legal services, real estate, childcare and educational services may not have been completely closed, but their activities have still been severely restricted.
A second category of wrongful theft involves citizens who have paid for services that are either not delivered or significantly altered, due to the fact that the government has shut down the service provider or outlawed the delivery of that service. For example, parents pay for their children to attend schools in person and take part in all school activities, and yet, children receive online education only. The thievery is even worse in higher education, where universities charging high tuition and fees sent students home during the semester to learn online. Another example of service theft is that many apartment dwellers have paid for fitness centers, pools, and clubhouses in their apartment complex – but then denied the privilege of using such facilities.
A third category of wrongful theft is less tangible than the first two, but just as important. Quarantines and shutdowns have obviously severely restricted our economic and personal liberty, and now testing, contact tracing, and even government-hired “snitches” are providing a substantial boost to the surveillance state. Israel, South Korea, and many Eastern European nations are conducting cell phone tracking of COVID-19 patients and considering immunity passports. Such surveillance tactics will likely become more widespread and commonplace.
Unfortunately, the “re-opening” of economies will not significantly end the ongoing theft. Any lifting of lockdowns is subject to the approval of the architects of the state-run religion: infectious disease experts, who aggressively promote mandatory social distancing. Mandatory social distancing is now viewed as a permanent, long-term tactic against “an invisible enemy,” which cannot be abandoned. New mandatory social distancing guidelines involve not just property theft, by requiring organizations to operate at less than full capacity (e.g., airlines, restaurants, gyms, and bars), but also theft of space, which is at a premium in crowded cities. The long-term deleterious effects of social distancing mandates on revenue, costs, employment and productivity will be devastating and will ultimately lead to the demise of many firms and even entire industries.
Finally, it is important to note that the wrongful thievery extends beyond the confiscation of tangible assets, services and liberty. It also includes psychological thievery, in the sense that mandatory social distancing steals our sense of security in being physically close to our brethren. Mandatory social distancing also extends the ongoing abuse of our children, who for a prolonged period of time were unable to do much of anything except log on to a computer. Even after returning to school, students will be prevented from sitting together on school buses, and cafeterias and playgrounds will remain closed. These nefarious acts of psychological and developmental thievery may constitute the most sinister aspects of the “new normal.”
In sum, we encourage all forms of legal action against mandatory social distancing, including compensation for victims of this wrongful theft, such as class-action lawsuits. Other challenges to the ongoing wrongful theft, such as peaceful protests, are also warranted. Passively accepting the “new normal” will only encourage further egregious confiscation of private property, services and liberty in the future.
Robert M. Sauer is professor of Economics, Royal Holloway, University of London (Robert.Sauer@rhul.ac.uk). Donald S. Siegel, foundation Professor of Public Policy and Management and Director, School of Public Affairs, Arizona State University (Donald.Siegel.1@asu.edu). David Waldman, professor of Management, W.P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University (waldman@asu.edu)


Tags Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The gov't can fight coronavirus without violating rights of citizens By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVICH
Amotz Asa-El Conversion: The Next Phase By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
3 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
4 Moderna: First patients dosed with COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 study
Vaccine (illustrative)
5 Scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against COVID-19
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by