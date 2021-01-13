The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Marching on the Capitol, then and now - opinion

The whole sad event dissipated within hours, and will likely be relegated to last week’s news by this week’s headlines.

By KENNETH LASSON  
JANUARY 13, 2021 21:25
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
What happened at last week’s demonstration in Washington was little more than media overreaction to a failed police action. The whole incident will likely become but a blip in history.
“Protests are as American as apple pie” might be a cliché invoked by politicians and punsters from Mitch McConnell to Tucker Carlson, but that doesn’t make it any less true. Indeed, such displays of displeasure – the great majority of them peaceful – are part of the everyday national landscape. They come from people as diverse as professional football players kneeling during the national anthem to farmers protesting the price of corn, from Black Lives Matter activists to white supremacists, from women seeking equal rights to LGBTQs demanding fair treatment.
Last year, millions of Americans gathered in solidarity against a Minneapolis police officer’s inexcusable murder of George Floyd, just as they did against nuclear proliferation and in favor of Earth Day a half-century earlier. We witnessed the Million Man March in 1995, the Million Women March in 1997, and the Million Mom March in 2000.
Virtually every day there are demonstrations in Lafayette Park, directly across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, as well as elsewhere around the country, aimed at presidents both present and past. Just last year, crowds toppled statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln in places as far apart as Alabama and California.
The only pertinent conclusion to be drawn from last week’s bum-rush of the Capitol was the abject failure of the Metropolitan Police to guard the building. Not only were local security forces totally absent from the scene, they were unprepared and untrained for a demonstration that had been planned weeks in advance. Worse, they arrogantly refused help from the Pentagon and other government agencies.
Say what you will about a hapless and hopeless (if not presidentially incompetent) Donald Trump, but the blame game here has been too easily played. Mr. Trump was decidedly unwise to call on his supporters to demonstrate on his behalf, and he obviously waited too long before urging them to “go home in peace,” but he did deploy – or allowed Vice President Mike Pence to deploy – the National Guard to quell the violence. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser was even less effective.
The media, on the other hand, immediately fell into knee-jerk hyperventilation mode. In an altogether unnecessary rush to judgment, they too quickly invoked incendiary words like “coup,” “riot” and “insurrection.” Here was rhetorical bombast turned into a saturation-bomb blast.
Perhaps there was some vague editorial justification for speculating that the protesters were racist/sexist/supremacist, though there is no clear indication they were anything more than an unruly herd of sheep without a shepherd. To be certain, their mob-like violation of the hallowed dome was shameful and unnecessary – and the attendant killings of an unarmed demonstrator and a police officer were soul-piercing American tragedies.
But the whole sad event dissipated within hours, and will likely be relegated to last week’s news by this week’s headlines.
The implications for civil liberties, however, are more serious and perhaps lamentably longstanding. Although the First Amendment is designed to protect offensive utterances, including hate speech that does not lead directly to violence, such tolerance will surely be tested in coming days. Fewer people will pay homage to the maxim that “the price of liberty is eternal vigilance.”
We’ve seen demonstrations at the Capitol before. On a bitter-cold winter evening 50 years ago, during the height of the Vietnam War, thousands of young protesters sat huddled against the chill on the steps of that same Capitol Building in Washington. They sang “The Star Spangled Banner,” “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “America the Beautiful” and “We Shall Overcome.” And a veteran there of the same war – ravaged in body and mind by loyalty and conscience – chose to repudiate his blood-earned decorations by casting them away from his wheelchair.
Unlike now, the freedoms of speech and assembly never had a finer moment.
The writer is a professor of law at the University of Baltimore School of Law, where he specializes in civil liberties and international human rights.


Tags protests violence riot Capitol
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

As Biden takes office, Israel should refrain from aggravating tension

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Trump, Capitol riot show dangers of violating invisible values - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
David Wolpe

Parashat Shemot: What makes a hero?

 By DAVID WOLPE

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
4

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
5

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by