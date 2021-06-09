The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Meron non-investigation: The reason behind it, haredi backlash - opinion

For many years, criticism regarding haredi leadership has been voiced, but this time, it is being accompanied by a wide internal awakening.

By URI REGEV  
JUNE 9, 2021 21:55
RESCUE TEAMS begin work at the scene of the Lag Ba’omer mass fatality on Mount Meron on April 30. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
RESCUE TEAMS begin work at the scene of the Lag Ba’omer mass fatality on Mount Meron on April 30.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
The political and rabbinical ultra-Orthodox leadership are still preventing the appointment of a state investigation commission to look into the Lag Ba’omer tragedy at Mount Meron. Their objections are anchored, to a great degree, in an offhand rejection of the legitimacy of the civil judicial system in general and of the Supreme Court justices in particular, as we have repeatedly outlined here. 
They don’t speak publicly about this often, but sometimes it is voiced, especially in the ultra-Orthodox sector’s media outlets. Thus, for instance, MK Uriel Busso (Shas) said during an interview on Kol Chai ultra-Orthodox radio, “I met one of the great Sephardi decisors who expressed shock over the fact that there are people who support a national investigative commission headed by a Supreme Court justice that would oversee the holy place. ‘How can you vote with your hands for an arka’ot judge?’”
He was referring to arka’ot shel goyim (gentile courts), before which, according to this religious conception, Jews are prohibited from adjudicating. This prohibition also applies to Jewish judges in Israeli courts. We pointed this out, for instance, with regard to issuing a “writ of refusal” (i.e. imposing a religious ban with multiple sanctions) against those who dare adjudicate before the state’s civil courts instead of the ultra-Orthodox private courts. 
The following was written a few days ago in the editorial of a popular ultra-Orthodox news website Behadrei Haredim.
“The rabbis and the decisors pointed to the specific clause in the Shulhan Aruch... that orders that one may not adjudicate before star-worshiping judges and their courts, even... when they adjudicate according to Jewish law, and even if the two litigants are willing to adjudicate their case before them... anyone who comes for adjudication before them is evil, and it is as if he was cursing and blaspheming and raising his hand against the Torah of Moses our rabbi, may he rest in peace.... This is what the holy Torah is commanding us... we are ultra-Orthodox; we are not nationalistic... we should not be swept up by the propaganda campaign that threatens to wipe out the ultra-Orthodox identity and implant in us nationalistic state values.”
Some even place the blame for the Mount Meron tragedy and the casualties’ shed blood squarely on the shoulders of the Supreme Court itself! How so? Because the Supreme Court, so they claim, did not rush to enforce the expropriation of the site and transfer it to state administration, as was sought back in 2013 by the then finance minister Yair Lapid. Rather, the court made it possible for the “committee of five” to continue running the site (four representatives of the ultra-Orthodox trusts and a representative of the state who served as chairman).
THE TRUTH IS, of course, entirely different from the current assault on the court. It gave its stamp of approval to an agreement between the State and the ultra-Orthodox trusts, which fought against the expropriation. The agreement, which the court permitted, provided for an additional three-year trial and mediation period in order to examine whether the expropriation could be avoided. The ultra-Orthodox leadership blessed the temporary suspension of the expropriation, as could be read last year in an ultra-Orthodox news outlet that wrote, “A dangerous precedent of state expropriation of holy places of all religions was prevented.”
This occurred as a continuation of the hue and cry of the ultra-Orthodox Ashkenazi and Sephardi leadership in the preceding years, as we find, for instance, on another ultra-Orthodox website article from 2015: “In the coming month, the Supreme Court is about to hear the petition of the trusts... to void the expropriation order, which was signed by the former minister of finance Yair Lapid, as part of his battle against everything that is dear and sacred to Judaism... the expropriation runs contrary civil human rights, basic liberties and freedom of religion. If the expropriation was conducted by any other country in the world, even the heads of the State of Israel would have voiced a great cry.... Woe to us that the Holy of Holies... will turn into, God forbid, a den of criminals... we... forcefully demand to void the arbitrary expropriation, and anyone involved in this misappropriation will not be absolved.” 
Special attention should be paid to the revolt of most of the victims’ families against the attempt of its political representatives to stymie the investigation, as well as the call by some important ultra-Orthodox journalists to launch an independent genuine investigation. As was written by one independent ultra-Orthodox editor, “The concern that some political element will feel uncomfortable is more important than the value of human life – this is simply inconceivable!”
Following the tragedy in which two people were killed and 184 people were injured when bleachers collapsed at the Karlin-Stolin synagogue in Givat Ze’ev, he wrote again, “The silent tombstones of the 47 victims – from Meron to Givat Ze’ev... cry out: Enough with the certificate manufacturing line, enough with the pressure of an MK friendly with the police commissioner, leaning on him to tell a police officer to cut a corner and approve a large-scale event that does not meet safety standards. Enough with the scams, the amateurism, the ‘smokh’ [“Trust me it will be OK”] Israeli culture, which meets the shtetl ultra-Orthodox culture and creates a sure prescription for disaster. Enough with the conception that an uplifting spiritual experience comes before human life.”
Similarly, another journalist wrote, “It’s a week since the shocking Meron tragedy. Forty-five victims, a week, and we have not heard of anyone who has been investigated, [not] one, let alone arrests. It’s not for nothing one feels that someone is trying to whitewash the investigation.”
For many years, criticism regarding the ultra-Orthodox leadership has been voiced, but this time, it is being accompanied by a wide internal awakening and critical independent ultra-Orthodox media that decry the callous disregard for the victims, and the deceitful, relentless cynicism. All these and the examples above demonstrate how great the need is, not only for internal soul-searching and enforcement of the law, but also the recognition that the good of the State of Israel and the ultra-Orthodox population itself demands that this leadership is left outside of Israeli governmental circles.
The writer is a rabbi, an attorney and the head of Hiddush-Freedom of Religion for Israel.


Tags Haredi investigation Mount Meron Mount Meron tragedy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End religious incitement before it's too late - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by