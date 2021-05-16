Synagogue bleachers collapse in Givat Ze'ev, 2 dead, 54 injured

Fire and Rescue Services commissioner Brig.- Gen. Dedi Simchi told Kan News that there were deaths reported at the scene, but would not specify how many. Initial reports in Israeli media indicated at least two dead.

The bleachers collapsed in a Hasidic synagogue in Givat Ze'ev on Sunday afternoons, injuring at least 54 people. Magen David Adom reported evacuating 5 congregants in serious condition, 4 in moderate condition, and 45 in light condition.In a video published by Israeli media, dozens of people can be seen falling to the ground as the top layer collapses.