Synagogue bleachers collapse in Givat Ze'ev, 2 dead, 54 injured

The bleachers collapsed in a Hasidic synagogue in Givat Ze'ev on Sunday afternoons, injuring at least 54 people. Magen David Adom reported evacuating 5 congregants in serious condition, 4 in moderate condition, and 45 in light condition.
In a video published by Israeli media, dozens of people can be seen falling to the ground as the top layer collapses.
Fire and Rescue Services commissioner Brig.- Gen. Dedi Simchi told Kan News that there were deaths reported at the scene, but would not specify how many. Initial reports in Israeli media indicated at least two dead.
Homefront Command soldiers, military evacuation teams and soldiers from the Central Command were called to the scene, the IDF said in a statement.גבעת זאב,30 פצועים+2 החייאות pic.twitter.com/OOt5Kwv6d7— Real News IL (@RealNewsIL) May 16, 2021
This is a developing story.
