The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN

The UN recognized Israeli independence more than 70 years ago. It obviously hasn’t forgiven itself.

By LIAT COLLINS  
AUGUST 27, 2020 19:53
Nickolay Mladenov, UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, briefs the Security Council from Jerusalem. (photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
Nickolay Mladenov, UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, briefs the Security Council from Jerusalem.
(photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
I don’t know about it being the “best of times and worst of times,” but Israel this month has celebrated a “peace treaty” – or at least a normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates – while suffering from the ongoing “fire intifada” in the South, with a few rockets thrown in, a fatal stabbing attack, and a shooting incident that underscores the sensitive security situation on the northern border with Lebanon. Well, not so much Lebanon as Hezbollah.
I found some escapism in the least likely of places this week. Going through my emails, I came across the regular briefing to the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East. It was given by Nickolay Mladenov, UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, on August 25. It’s typical. In the middle of a pandemic, global recession and natural disasters ranging from devastating fires to hurricanes and floods, the UN Security Council wants to focus on what Israel is up to. And despite Mladenov’s long title, the UN is not happy with Israel making peace on its own terms. Apparently, if we don’t stick to the UN vision of peace, it doesn’t count.
The UN secretary-general, according to Mladenov, has welcomed the Israel-UAE agreement, “hoping it will create an opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage.
“Israel’s commitment to suspending annexation removes an immediate threat that had the potential to upend the peace process and regional stability. The secretary-general has consistently called for Israel to abandon these plans.”
Actually, Mr. Secretary General, Israel is committed to a peace process – it’s the Palestinians who have rejected normalization let alone peace. And what “regional stability” is Mladenov referring to? ISIS using the coronavirus disaster to make a comeback? Iran using the UN to avoid sanctions and continue with its goal of providing the ayatollahs with a nuclear bomb? Turkey setting out to reestablish the Ottoman sultanate? Hezbollah? Hamas?
“The Israel-UAE deal also has the potential to change dynamics across the region,” Mladenov rightly noted. “It creates new opportunities for cooperation at a time when the Middle East and the world face grave dangers from the COVID-19 pandemic and radicalization. It will create economic opportunities and opportunities for peace.”
So far, so good. That’s what Israelis – of all political and religious persuasions – want too.
Mladenov should have quit while he was ahead. But instead of realizing that the “Abraham Accord,” an outcome of US President Donald Trump’s “Peace to Prosperity” plan, is a positive development in its own right, the UN calls for immediate new negotiations to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and insists:
“The terms of reference of resolving the conflict have not changed – they are based on the relevant UN resolutions, bilateral agreements and international law. Only a two-state solution, in which Israel and Palestine live side-by-side in peace, security and mutual recognition, can lead to sustainable peace.
“Today is not the time to despair about the Palestinian cause. Annexation plans have been stopped. In fact, today is the time to redouble efforts, to reach out more actively than ever to leaders in the Middle East, and for the Palestinian and Israeli leadership to re-engage constructively.”
The UN does not want to internalize that for Israel and the Palestinians to indeed live peacefully side-by-side, the last thing they need is to be forced back to the negotiating table under the old frameworks that have been spectacular failures accompanied by waves of Palestinian terrorism.
The UN recognized Israeli independence more than 70 years ago. It obviously hasn’t forgiven itself.
The best thing to do now is “dehyphenate” Israel and the Palestinians. Binding their fates together does not solve the problems. Israel has already proven that it is a technological powerhouse full of hi-tech innovations that can benefit everyone. The Palestinians could also be successful and prosperous – if they weren’t more concerned with trying to bring Israel down than building their own state. Or, in the case of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, with trying to burn Israel down.
MLADENOV’S SPEECH was more than 2,400 words long. There were attempts to appear even-handed and acknowledge that Israel is also suffering. The most telling part of the speech, however, took fewer than 200 words. It was a damning indictment of how the obsession with Israel means other more serious issues are almost overlooked.
First, Mladenov cited the number of house demolitions in “Area C and east Jerusalem” (72 by the IDF, 11 by Palestinians themselves to avoid fines for illegal building). What other local building law violations are regularly discussed in the UN Security Council? Then, finally, he got around to the devastating tragedy a little further north of Israel on the Mediterranean coast.
“Briefly turning to the region – in Lebanon, over 180 people are dead following the explosion in Beirut Port on 4 August, with 30 persons still missing and several thousand injured. Almost 300,000 people are in need of shelter. A Lebanese investigation into the explosion is ongoing, with the assistance of experts from France, Russia, Turkey and the United States...”
That’s nearly 200 dead and more than a quarter of a million people homeless, but no mention of Hezbollah culpability. The Security Council doesn’t want to get distracted from the most important issue – the Jewish state.
“In closing, let me urge that we not lose sight of the deteriorating dynamics on the ground. Gaza is teetering on the brink of another major escalation with Israel, the occupied West Bank is fracturing under a multitude of economic and political pressures, settlement expansion and demolitions continue, and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on Palestinian and Israeli societies,” Mladenov plowed on.
Then came the extraordinary conclusion: “Every opening must be explored, every opportunity must be used, every idea must be discussed and debated if we are to get out of the cycle of statements, preventive diplomacy and conflict management and work towards a real solution that is sustainable and in line with relevant UN resolutions.”
But that’s exactly what the UN is failing to do. This speech is not only part of the “cycle of statements,” it’s the recycling of stale mantras. It might be in line with relevant UN resolutions but it’s not relevant to real life. Fostering Palestinian dependency on UN handouts doesn’t bring about resolution. It furthers intransigence and terrorism. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas told visiting British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday: “Peace will not be achieved by bypassing the Palestinians through the normalization of relations with the Arab countries.” That’s more a threat than a promise of peace.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly explained to Raab his view is that the Trump peace plan is the only fair initiative, while Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz called on the Palestinians to resume security cooperation and negotiations with Israel. (Trying to explain the vagaries of the current political situation in Israel is even more complicated than discussing peace initiatives.)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was particularly busy this week with visits to Jerusalem before flying to Sudan, Bahrain and the UAE to promote the “Abraham Accord.” This is a peace formula that definitely falls in the category of a new opening, opportunity and paradigm. But the UN dismisses it. The UN’s promotion of Palestinians as the world’s only “perpetual refugees” provides a lot of jobs for UN staff.
In addition, the UN wants to try to remain relevant. Criticizing Israel for many years has proven the best way to do it. It’s now literally routine, with mandated regular meetings like the one Mladenov addressed by Zoom this week.
In this ever-changing world and time of uncertainty, you can rely on the UN for one thing: To focus on the Israel-Palestinian situation. It  distracts from real dangers to world peace – and it drives me to distraction.
liat@jpost.com


Tags United Nations Israeli Palestinian Conflict Nickolay Mladenov
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Elections remain ahead despite the budget passing By JPOST EDITORIAL
Forget about Uman, we have the coronavirus to fight By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu wants bloody violence By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by