The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The American frienemy

America should work hard to reach in and change the thinking of people all over the Middle East.

By ROUBA IBRAHIMI  
MAY 20, 2013 00:00
US President Barack Obama and Jordan's King Abdullah 370 (photo credit: REUTERS/Mike Theiler )
US President Barack Obama and Jordan's King Abdullah 370
(photo credit: REUTERS/Mike Theiler )
In cognitive science, pictorial metaphors and analogies matter, as they determine how we think and act.
Some days ago, the Egyptian newspaper Al Ahram ran a cartoon of a grinning Uncle Sam talking on a mobile phone and saying, “No, Excellence... our scenario in the Middle East is going like that,” while making the thumbs-up gesture). The visual metaphor here highlights that the US is a real threat to the Arab Spring. In other words, what Arabs want is not what America would like to see. More specifically, the US doesn’t want real democracies in the world; rather it wants anarchy and civil wars.
This view of America has been reproduced by the Jordanian newspaper Al Ra’i, which ran a cartoon of American scissors cutting a the map of the Arab world. The analogy stresses the idea that the US wants to balkanize the Arab nation into smaller fragments that are hostile to and non-cooperative with each other, which turns the Arab spring into an autumn.
The question here is, who is on the line with Uncle Sam in the first cartoon, and who holds the scissors in the second? In other words, who helps America carry out its vicious plan in the Arab region? The answer can be read in a picture by the Saudi economic journal El Iqtisadia, in which there is a person boiling in a pot with the inscriptions “the Arab world,” an Israeli feeding the fire with wood bearing the inscriptions “military excellence” and a truck carrying the label “USA.”
This metaphor highlights that America uses its superior military machine to support Israel against Arabs and, at the same time, uses Israel to realize its economic and strategic goals in the Middle East: to create economic and political intimidation in the region; to justify its now-and-then “'war on terror”; to control the biggest oil reserves in the world, etc.
This understanding of America has been reactivated by an Al Ra’i cartoon in which Israel has been depicted as an octopus getting out of a box labeled “Made in USA.”
The visual metaphor here, as can be seen, highlights that Israel, the vicious animal, is created by America to terrify Arabs.
So “with friends like America, who needs enemies?” Clearly, this image of America resonates in the emotional centers of the Middle Eastern brain. It ignites hatred against the US, and, dangerously, makes many people justify painful terrorist attacks such as those of 9/11 and Boston marathon.
On this account, America should work hard to reach in and change the thinking of people all over the Middle East, if it is serious about building a new and real friendship with those people. Importantly, it should end the “Isramerica” marriage, as many would call it, and help the Arab revolutions achieve success. I think this works in America’s national interest and helps it reclaim the American dream.

The writer is an Egyptian artist and a PhD student.
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To overcome the coronavirus crisis, Israel needs new leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Erdogan's Turkey: Drunk on power By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Violent conduct by protestors on our streets demands zero tolerance By GIL TROY
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion By YAACOV AYISH
Ruth Wasserman Lande Did the Emirates turn its back on the Palestinians? By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by