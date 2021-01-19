The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Orthodox rabbis should speak to other streams of Judaism - opinion

Though their ideologies were threatening to Orthodoxy many, many decades ago, that is no longer the case.

By HESHIE BILLET  
JANUARY 19, 2021 21:02
Orthodox Jews arrive during the 13th Siyum HaShas, a celebration marking the completion of the Daf Yomi, a seven-and-a-half-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, the canon of Jewish religious law, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. (photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)
Orthodox Jews arrive during the 13th Siyum HaShas, a celebration marking the completion of the Daf Yomi, a seven-and-a-half-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, the canon of Jewish religious law, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)
In June, Rabbi Eliezer Melamed, an Orthodox religious-Zionist rabbi, participated in a dialogue with Rabbi Delphine Horvilleur, a French Reform Rabbi. Rabbi Melamed was criticized by some colleagues in the broader Orthodox community for the sin of “recognition” – of giving legitimacy to a deviant theology.
Among the leaders of Orthodox Judaism today, there are too many who perceive any engagement with non-Orthodox religious leaders as sinful and dangerous. This is based on an outdated strategy, from a very different time in the history of American Orthodoxy.
RABBI ELIEZER MELAMED (Wikipedia)RABBI ELIEZER MELAMED (Wikipedia)
Today, it is essential for Orthodox rabbis to recognize that there are Reform and Conservative Jewish communities in America. Their ideologies are not threatening to the Orthodox community, and they are the last bastion of Judaism for many American Jews. We should see it as a value that their synagogues be maintained, and that the movements survive.
I spent 40 years as an Orthodox rabbi in a predominantly Jewish area which was home to Reform, Conservative, and Orthodox synagogues and rabbis. My Torah education was in New York Orthodox day schools of the 1950s and 1960s, and at Yeshiva University of the 1960s and 1970s. It was during this period – the decades after the Holocaust – that American Orthodox Judaism grew from a tenuous community into the strong, polychromatic group it is today.
The Reform movement, in its origins in Europe, abrogated traditional Judaism, both philosophically and practically. The movement eliminated the majority of the commandments and denied the centrality of halachic obligation to Judaism. The movement also denied the veracity of the revelation at Sinai, and other central theological dogmas of Judaism.
The Conservative movement began as a more liberal version of Orthodoxy and eventually broke with several important traditions both in the synagogue and outside of it.
For many years there was a real theological war in America, before the Orthodox movement found its stronghold here. The fledgling Jewish day school movement was fighting for life, and there was a genuine concern that Orthodox tradition would be overwhelmed by the majority non-Orthodox movements. Many Orthodox synagogues in America became Conservative, as Jewish education was not available in many places in America to reinforce Orthodox traditions.
In the early years, there was a fear, within Orthodoxy, of recognizing Conservative or Reform Judaism as a form of Judaism. At a time when the Orthodox movement in America was fighting an uphill battle for survival, anything that could be perceived as legitimizing those movements was perceived as genuinely dangerous for Orthodoxy’s future.
At that time, some Orthodox-educated men left the traditional yeshivot and studied for ordination at non-Orthodox seminaries. Others were ordained at Orthodox seminaries but became influential rabbis of non-Orthodox movements.
Things have dramatically changed today. Although the Orthodox community is still a minority among American Jews, it is the strongest religious stream in American Judaism.
Jewish education has become very strong around the country at the primary and secondary levels, with top-notch options in higher education available as well. Many Orthodox high school graduates choose to study Torah in an immersive environment in Israel for a year or more.
The Orthodox community is diversified, strong, replete with all the necessary services to maintain itself in many communities. There are synagogues within walking distance from wonderful neighborhoods, there are eruvin and many halachic technologies to make Shabbat observance as convenient as possible, there are beautiful mikvaot which enhance taharat hamishpaha, and there are kosher eating facilities of all kinds.
At the same time that Orthodoxy grew strong, the Reform and Conservative movements in America became less robust than they were half a century ago, as acculturation, integration and assimilation became defining realities for the younger generations in so many of these communities. With intermarriage spiraling out of control, and with it a hemorrhaging of membership, the Reform movement chose the extreme position of accepting as Jews, children of patrilineal descent.
IN MY opinion, recognizing that there are Reform and Conservative communities, synagogues and institutions in America is important. Though their ideologies were threatening to Orthodoxy many, many decades ago, that is no longer the case. Today, these movements play a central role in maintaining a connection to Judaism for many Jews who would otherwise be fully assimilated. It is important for Conservative and Reform synagogues to be maintained, and for Orthodox rabbis to value their role in supporting Jewish identity.
It is important to distinguish between recognition of the theology of non-Orthodox movements as legitimate versions of Judaism, and between recognizing the crucial role that non-Orthodox institutions and leadership serve in enabling Jews to remain within the framework of the Jewish people.
The latter approach is critical for maintaining ourselves as a nation. What Rabbi Eliezer Melamed courageously did was just that. He did not engage in a theological debate with Rabbi Delphine Horvilleur. His commitment to Orthodox Judaism was not up for discussion. He was not discussing compromise in halachic issues such as conversion. What he did was engage in a discussion to better understand Reform Judaism, in an effort to know who Reform Jews are, since they are a part of our people, and to help strengthen Jewish peoplehood.
As long as a link to Jewish identity is maintained, there is always a possibility that a non-Orthodox Jew may have an experience that brings him/her closer to Torah study and a stronger connection with normative Jewish practice and observance.
Rabbi Melamed should be commended and emulated. Trashing him shows serious ignorance of reality by his critics. We are in a battle of demographics in our effort to keep as many Jews as possible as part of our nation.
The writer is rabbi emeritus of Young Israel of Woodmere, past president of RCA, member of the US Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.


Tags Judaism reform orthodox jews reform jews conservative judaism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Gallant is right

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by