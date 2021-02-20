The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Remaining apolitical is like dancing at Orthodox wedding - opinion

Mostly that’s a good thing. We didn’t always enjoy freedom of speech as a people and perhaps now we’re making up for lost time.

By ANDY GOLDSMITH  
FEBRUARY 20, 2021 20:19
Ultra orthodox Jews wear shtreimels to a traditional religious wedding ceremony in Jerusalem. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ultra orthodox Jews wear shtreimels to a traditional religious wedding ceremony in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
It’s common in Israel for deeply personal questions to be asked by a complete stranger. Salary, life choices, even the number of children you may have (“Why don’t you have more?”) are fair game, no matter the location, occasion or who else is within earshot.
The expression “too much information” was coined after a 10-day trip to Israel by a still in-shock gentile (that’s probably not true, but it could be).
But no, our people aren’t known for being shy.
Mostly that’s a good thing. We didn’t always enjoy freedom of speech as a people and perhaps now we’re making up for lost time.
This past year we’ve had an awful lot of chatter, and with a tumultuous presidential election and a record fourth Israeli election there’s ample fodder for discussion on both sides of the Atlantic.
It does get heated awfully fast. At my Shabbat table, the political spectrum includes a borderline fascist (that’s a son-in-law, but he redeems himself by shoveling my driveway and it’s been a horrid winter), Trumpers, Bidenites, a future kibbutznik (yes, I’ve explained it doesn’t really work that way) and one who believes fervently in socialism albeit peppered with pragmatic self-interest, i.e., she doesn’t mind taking money from a capitalist (her father) for all sorts of bourgeois items, especially shoes.
After all, there’s no reason a revolutionary can’t be well-dressed.
That’s OK. We don’t march in step as a people and we’re allowed to disagree. A Jewish family without conflict simply wouldn’t be Jewish.
We’d have to develop new jokes and the epic moment of Naaseh v’nishmah (“We will do and we will hear”) 2,000 years ago at Sinai was miraculous because we all actually agreed with each other for a brief moment in time.
The culture of AMIT, like that of the Jewish family, is that we can (and do) disagree passionately. The thousands of members of the AMIT family (inclusive of supporters, leaders, teachers and students) represent the full gamut of political opinion all living together under a big tent.
But no matter the passion, belief, dress, background or level of observance, the culture is such that we simply and ALWAYS do what’s best for the children of Israel, and give every well-intended opinion thought.
Sounds simple, right? After all, if we all share common purpose, the rest should be a piece of cake. It isn’t.
There are those who don’t (or won’t) get it. They’ll drag politics (usually via an elected official or an agenda cloaked in a cause) into the organization, and get quite angry when it’s quickly rejected.
Sometimes, feeling righteous in their anger, they do nasty things. A few months ago, AMIT’s president was viciously attacked on social media for some such issue – it was hurtful and frankly disgusting – but nothing new for anyone in a public leadership role today. For those folks, well, we try explaining the culture, and if that doesn’t work we politely show them the door.
But dealing with a few knuckleheads isn’t the real challenge. AMITs has political roots and vestiges remain (especially in our policy role with world Zionist organizations).
AMIT was founded pre-state and constantly evolves to stay not only relevant but vibrant. There are many organizational carcasses on the side of the historical highway that stubbornly didn’t.
We’ve morphed over time into something somewhat different but altogether quite wonderful. We are today, undeniably, an educational powerhouse and more and more a national social-change agent. That comes with huge responsibility and we answer to, well, pretty much every stakeholder among the Jewish people.
We’re organizationally apolitical because we recognize that anything less would seriously jeopardize the greater good. Is it complicated? Remaining apolitical in the politically charged atmosphere of today is like dancing at an Orthodox wedding – it’s virtually impossible not to get your toes stepped on.
But with that said, it certainly won’t keep us from dancing and, quite marvelously, there’s always room in the AMIT family circle for one more to join in.
Chag sameach!
The writer is the executive vice president of AMIT Children. He can be reached at andrewg@amitchildren.org.


Tags Zionism shabbat Israeli Election
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government transparency is crucial in a democracy - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by