The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Sex scandal dooms Andrew Cuomo to history's trash heap - opinion

Long vanished is the luster of the guy who only a year ago was widely admired for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD  
MARCH 10, 2021 22:09
NEW YORK GOV. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York City on Monday. (photo credit: SETH WENIG/REUTERS)
NEW YORK GOV. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York City on Monday.
(photo credit: SETH WENIG/REUTERS)
 Scandals have a way of metastasizing, especially when caused by self-inflicted wounds. It’s never just one or two accusations, and once they emerge, more are sure to follow. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo understands that. He has been around Washington and Albany and all the politics in between long enough to know he’s a goner, as painful as that is to admit.
Cuomo’s Achilles heel is a parade of credible accusers going on television, plus his own reputation as an arrogant bully in the workplace. Add to that his administration’s deceptive reporting of nursing home deaths in the pandemic, and you have a toxic brew.
Long vanished is the luster of the guy who only a year ago was widely admired for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis, as his informed and cogent briefings held the rapt attention of a nation that hungered for information they were not getting from Washington.
Cuomo’s star was polished by Donald Trump, who lied about what was going on, rejected science and feared that telling the truth would damage his prospects for reelection (turned out to be quite the opposite). Every time Trump gave a briefing he quickly lost interest, even during the briefings as he wandered off on tangent. He made Cuomo look good. There was even talk that the governor should run for president.
One might think it unfair for Cuomo to be hounded out of office when Trump, who was charged by more than 20 women with sexual harassment, paying off porn stars for sex and even rape, could brazen it out.
The loud calls from Democratic leaders for Cuomo’s resignation contrast with the virtual silence of Republican leaders in response to Trump’s long record of sexual harassment and abuse. It suggests the two parties have disturbingly different standards of conduct toward women.
Not all politicians’ scandals are related to sex. Some pols are just crooks. After a visit by party leaders telling him he couldn’t survive, Richard Nixon ordered the helicopter brought around for his final farewell.
There were those, such as the congressman convicted for insider trading while at a White House party, or another who used campaign funds for plane tickets for his pet bunny. Both of those men went to prison for their crimes but soon got out early, thanks to presidential pardons from Trump.
AMONG THE most common self-inflicted wounds are those suffered by men who subscribed to Henry Kissinger’s aphorism that “power is an aphrodisiac.” It’s a two-way street traveled by sexual predators of both genders and driven by ego and ambition.
Some – Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, George H.W. Bush, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh – survived the slings and arrows of their own bad judgment and of their accusers. Will history care?
Most philanderers, abusers and assorted bad apples, however – Gary Hart, Newt Gingrich, Bob Livingston, Dennis Hastert, Henry Hyde, Wayne Hayes, Dan Burton, Bob Packwood, Judge Roy Moore, Rudy Giuliani, Anthony Weiner, Larry Craig and Katie Hill, to name merely a few – just trotted off to history’s trash heap.
You probably don’t remember most of those has-been headline makers, but there’s always Wikipedia to refresh your memory, if you’re even interested.
Cuomo will join them soon. He knows it.
The next sex scandal in Washington may involve Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), whose aggressive defense of Trump is a reminder of his years as a college wrestling champion and coach.
NBC News and other outlets reported that Jordan ignored repeated complaints of sexual abuse while he was an assistant wrestling coach at the Ohio State University. By one account, 11 wrestlers accused him of turning a blind eye to accusations of sexual assault and even rape by the team physician while the future congressman was their coach and, for some, their confidant. One of the former wrestlers said Jordan called him “crying,” “groveling” and “begging” that he remain silent about the scandal.
Jordan has pleaded total ignorance. Just like when he once told Anderson Cooper at CNN that he could not think of a single lie Trump had ever uttered.
Even after the insurrection was quelled, Jordan continued trying to block certification of Joe Biden’s election to the presidency.
As the senior Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, Jordan led Trump’s defense against impeachment charges in the wake of the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Five days after the deadly coup attempt and shortly before the president’s second impeachment trial, Trump – in an unusual private ceremony – awarded him the Medal of Freedom.
Jordan continues to insist Trump was innocent of all responsibility for the insurrection. And he has the Medal of Loyalty to prove it.
Andrew Cuomo probably wishes he had such a staunch defender right about now. And he may be wondering if there’s a partisan double-standard for sexual abuse. Doesn’t matter. He’s still a goner.


Tags rape sexual abuse Sexual abuse scandal US politics Andrew Cuomo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel has a lot of children. Is this a problem and what should we do?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Why did Nitzan Horowitz encourage ICC's targeting of Israel? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Hen Mazzig

Finding unity in the diversity of global Jewry - opinion

 By HEN MAZZIG
Nadav Tamir

Coronavirus: Israel must vaccinate our Palestinian neighbors - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by