The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

The religious-Zionist parties in the opposition staged a walkout, and Likud MKs – about to lose their ministries and headed for the backbenches of the Knesset – refused to let Bennett speak.

By DAVID BRINN  
JUNE 13, 2021 19:50
RELIGIOUS ZIONIST Party head Bezalel Smotrich kicked out of Knesset meeting as incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett rose to the podium to speak. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
RELIGIOUS ZIONIST Party head Bezalel Smotrich kicked out of Knesset meeting as incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett rose to the podium to speak.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
It was a national embarrassment.
Incoming prime minister Naftali Bennett was making his maiden speech ahead of being sworn in as head of the “change” coalition, which cobbled together the most diverse group of parties Israel has ever seen.
Bennett went out of his way, as he should have, to thank outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his ceaseless efforts and years of service to the country. Instead of a gracious reception and an orderly transfer of power, Bennett was met with a malicious, preplanned verbal attack of chaos and venom directed at him and the new coalition.
The religious-Zionist parties in the opposition staged a walkout, and Likud MKs – about to lose their ministries and headed for the back benches of the Knesset – refused to let Bennett speak, interrupting him with nonstop heckling and catcalls, without a modicum of respect that should be allotted to an incoming prime minister.
Bennett kept his composure and ad-libbed a smart retort, announcing to the Likud MKs that “the tone of your screams is as loud as your failures” in leading the country.
The situation became so dire that incoming foreign minister Yair Lapid wisely decided to forgo his planned speech to the plenum.
For his part, Netanyahu received his fair share of heckling as well, but his speech was far more antagonistic and aggressive than Bennett’s. There was no sign of goodwill, no acknowledgment of stepping down, and no indication that he’s going to sit quietly in the opposition.
On the contrary, Sunday’s Knesset debacle revealed that the new coalition is not going to receive an iota of a grace period to prove itself. The opposition will be down its throat from day one.
The shameful scene also revealed that indeed, it was high time for the outgoing members of the government to head to the opposition. As Lapid said, their behavior reminded him why it was so important to replace them. Their concept of democracy and free speech has been distorted beyond recognition by too much time in power.
What took place at the Knesset on Sunday, when the country’s legislators should have been reveling in the democratic process and marking the transition of power with grace, goodwill and poise, instead became a blatant, transparent attempt to rob the new government of its legitimacy.
The Israelis who respect and love that democratic process see through that transparency and are willing to give the Bennett-Lapid government a chance to prove itself. As for the Likud? In a day that will go down in infamy, they’ve shamed themselves and the country for which they claim they serve.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset Naftali Bennett israeli politics coalition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must recognize Netanyahu's achievements despite his flaws - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

Bennett-Lapid gov't's first 100 days: 6 essential measures to be passed

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Weinberg

Ten Commandments for the Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Adam Milstein

Fight antisemitism: 'Never again' must be backed by actions - opinion

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Most Read
1

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
2

HIV patient had COVID for over 7 months, infection mutated over 30 times

A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020.
3

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
4

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by