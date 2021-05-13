The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Tax Authority didn’t do its homework on residency - opinion

This was a capital gains tax case that hinged on the residency of the taxpayer.

By LEON HARRIS  
MAY 13, 2021 21:44
Calculating taxes (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Calculating taxes
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 The Israel Tax Authority (ITA) has just received a dressing down from the district court in a case about residency for Israeli tax purposes (Zeev Lederman vs Tel-Aviv 5 Assessing Officer, 41182-01-19 of March 24, 2021).
This was a capital gains tax case that hinged on the residency of the taxpayer.

Background

The taxpayer was born in the US in 1961 and immigrated to Israel in 1973 with his family. In 1990, he left Israel to study in the US but stayed on to work in various US hi-tech firms. He married an Israeli girl he met in the US in 1993 and they lived in San Francisco. In 1999, she decided to live in Israel, where they eventually had children, but he decided to continue living and working intensively in the US. They were largely estranged but he returned to Israel for Jewish festivals, birthdays and occasional business reasons.
In 2006, he was recruited to lead Wix, an Israeli hi-tech firm, and bought shares in Wix. In 2011 and 2014, he sold the shares at a gain of around NIS 10.5 million.

The issue

The taxpayer claimed he resumed Israeli residency as a “senior returning resident” in 2009. As he acquired the Wix shares in 2006, he invoked a clause in the Israeli tax law (ITO Sec. 97(b)(3)) exempting him from Israeli capital gains tax thereon. The ITA said no such exemption applied claiming he resumed Israeli residency in 2002.

Who an Israeli resident?

In general, an individual becomes resident for Israeli tax purposes if their center of living is in Israel, having regard to their overall circumstances – family, economic and social links, including: permanent home, home of that person and of their family, regular or fixed place of activity, place of active and substantial economic interests, place of activity in organizations, associations and institutions. There is a rebuttable presumption of residency if the individual spends at least 183 days in Israel in any tax year (calendar year) or 425 days over three years with at least 30 of those days in the latest year.
In this case, the taxpayer exceeded the 183/425 day thresholds in 2002, 2006 and 2009. On average, the taxpayer made 12 trips to Israel per year lasting an average of 12 days each.
But the center of living is what matters.

Insufficient homework

The ITA classified the taxpayer as Israeli resident because of two indicators of an Israeli center of living: the number of days in Israel each year and the fact that the wife and children lived in Israel
However, the court said critically, “When reviewing ‘overall circumstances’ you can’t just find an indicator, stop and say here is an indicator so I don’t need to continue reviewing the other indicators.... that does not seem to be the correct approach.”
In particular, the court found it “notable” that the ITA was unaware of all the taxpayer’s assets and had not looked deeply enough to attach any importance to his US activities and assets, even though the taxpayer had filed much documentation when responding to an ITA residency questionnaire (Paras. 57 & 58).

Main facts

The taxpayer’s wife testified that she alone raised the children. “He wasn’t there, he just wasn’t.” She also waived joint ownership of the San Francisco property. The taxpayer’s permanent homes were in San Francisco and Texas. He had another permanent home available to him in Tel Aviv, but it wasn’t really a home because he had no clothing or other personal possessions there. He lived out of a suitcase. His business activities, property and securities were mainly in the US. He used US credit cards outside Israel. He had Israeli and US cellphones and driver’s licenses. The court noted he was born in the US, moved to Israel in his teens and moved back at age 30. As a US citizen, he filed US tax returns and would be paying US tax on the capital gains in question.

Turning point

As always, consult experienced tax advisers in each country at an early stage in specific cases.
The writer is a certified public accountant and tax specialist at Harris Horoviz Consulting & Tax Ltd. leon@h2cat.com


Tags israel tax authority wix taxes tax
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs a new police chief - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jewish-Arab clashes are a victory for Hamas - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Unmasking Hamas’s unholy war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel's bloc for change coalition hanging on a tightrope - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is Israel on the verge of a Hamas-abetted civil war? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
3

Israel continues bombardment of Hamas targets in Gaza

Palestinians are seen checking the damage caused after a 15-floor building was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, on May 13, 2021.
4

Israel in chaos: 10 Border Police units called up to quell Arab-Jewish violence

Clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron on May 12, 2021.
5

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by