The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Thanksgiving is my favorite Jewish holiday - opinion

Both Hanukkah and Thanksgiving celebrate freedom. It is a time to give thanks for all our blessings.

By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2021 21:00
US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken speaking in the Benjamin Franklin Room of the State Department earlier this month. (photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/REUTERS)
US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken speaking in the Benjamin Franklin Room of the State Department earlier this month.
(photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/REUTERS)
If it were up to Benjamin Franklin, the United States would be a Hebrew-speaking country and the turkey it’s national symbol. The Thanksgiving tradition actually goes back to the early 17th century.
Many writers trace the roots of Thanksgiving to the early Puritans who brought a knowledge of Jewish scripture to their settlements on the west bank of the Atlantic and were inspired by the autumn festival of Sukkot to celebrate their abundant harvests.
I prefer the comparison to Passover, a time to give thanks for freedom. It reminds me how grateful I am as a second generation American that all of my grandparents and my children’s great-grandparents emigrated to the Golden Medina, the land of opportunity where they could live free and prosper.
They came from Romania, Galicia, Ukraine, Austria-Hungary, Latvia and Russia. They were Kendalls, Knolls, Applebaums, Rubins, Fuchs’s, Frankels, Millers, Bornsteins, Elkins and Bloomfields.
In our families they came before the Holocaust, fleeing the brutality of the czars and other despots. They often were forced to flee (thankfully, in retrospect) and suffered considerable hardship in their journey.
I am eternally thankful that they had the foresight to come here, to raise their families. I’m grateful that they made the sacrifices to raise and educate our generation so that we have a better – very much better – life than the generation of immigrants could have imagined.
Thanksgiving reminds us of the enduring power of Judaism to enrich the human condition. (credit: PIXABAY)Thanksgiving reminds us of the enduring power of Judaism to enrich the human condition. (credit: PIXABAY)
The phrase, “live long and prosper,” was popularized by a Boston-born son of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine who pronounced it while giving the priestly hand symbol representing the Hebrew letter “shin,” which is found inscribed on mezuzot. The actor, Star Trek’s Leonard Nimoy, said he learned the sign and the prayer in synagogue and adapted his famous greeting from the Priestly Blessing.
America is the real promised land, a place of opportunity and freedom. For all its flaws, it is still far better than every other place.
For Jews, who treasure religious freedom, there is no nation on earth, including Israel, where Jews are as free to practice their religion as they see fit and not suffer the dictates of an ultra-religious, government sanctioned, often corrupt, autocratic religious establishment.
But lest we get too comfortable, Vice President Kamala Harris pointed out in a recent speech to the Anti-Defamation League that “the Jewish-American community is facing an alarming rise in hate crimes.” Assault, harassment and vandalism against Jews is at near-historic levels, ADL reported. It comes particularly from the xenophobic white supremacists on the far Right but the far Left also has its share of hate mongers.
America’s separation of religion and state is under increased assault from far-Right groups declaring they want a white Christian country. A former top White House official is an outspoken leader of a movement that wants to formalize that exclusionary view. The constitutional wall of separation they want to tear down has made it possible for Jews to fully function as citizens. A symbol of that is on the doorpost of the vice president of the United States. Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, the Jewish husband of the vice president, tweeted recently about the moment he was most grateful for this year: “For us, and for everyone, Thanksgiving is a time for reflection on the past year. One of my favorite memories was when our family visited and together we hung a mezuzah on the front door of the Vice President’s Residence.”
Dozens of Members of the House and Senate have been putting mezuzot on congressional doors for many years.
Thanksgiving, like nearly all Jewish celebrations, is marked by an abundance of food and a gathering of family (even Yom Kippur after the shofar is sounded).
This year Hanukkah and Thanksgiving share a long weekend and some have called it “Thanksgivukkah.” Our family has celebrated the two holidays close together for many years because we gather from distant places and it is a good time to bring everyone together. After all, both holidays celebrate freedom. It is a time to give thanks for all our blessings.


Tags Judaism United States Hanukkah Thanksgiving
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

IDF soldiers' 50% salary increase is not enough - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel has as much right to defend itself as everyone else - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

What can be done about Amsalem? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader

Not everything is about Palestine - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Neville Teller

Egypt moves center stage - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
3

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
5

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by