The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The downside of Blinken’s encouraging confirmation hearing - opinion

Blinken’s remarks on the Israeli-Palestinian issue are cause for concern.

By AVI GIL  
JANUARY 25, 2021 21:40
ANTONY J. BLINKEN speaks during his confirmation hearing to be secretary of state before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the US Capitol, in Washington last week. (photo credit: ALEX EDELMAN/REUTERS)
ANTONY J. BLINKEN speaks during his confirmation hearing to be secretary of state before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the US Capitol, in Washington last week.
(photo credit: ALEX EDELMAN/REUTERS)
Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken’s remarks before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee raised new hope for the restoration of US leadership in the international arena, but at the same time raised concerns about the new administration’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
During Donald Trump’s presidency, US diplomacy was paralyzed. Foreign relations were not guided by a coherent policy, friends were neglected, and alliances abandoned.
Blinken’s confirmation hearing was a strong testament to the new administration’s strategic grasp: the more it seeks to focus its resources on internal challenges, and the more it wishes to avoid sending military forces on missions around the world, the more it must employ the US diplomatic toolbox.
Blinken’s impressive confirmation performance and US President Joe Biden’s other excellent appointments should convince skeptics that the Biden team is fully capable of walking and chewing gum at the same time.
Blinken made it clear that the Biden administration intends to lead a series of international initiatives to advance the American interest in strengthening global stability and thwarting dangerous conflagrations.
Against this encouraging background, Blinken’s remarks on the Israeli-Palestinian issue are cause for concern. Blinken emphasized the US commitment to a two-state solution. However, he reiterated the mantra that the focus should be on building mutual trust between the parties, as the chances of advancing to a settlement are very low now:
“In the first instance, what would be important is to make sure that neither party takes steps that make the already difficult proposition even more challenging... and then hopefully, to start working to slowly build some confidence on both sides to create an environment in which we might once again be able to help advance a solution....”
This approach echoes a dangerous illusion. After all, we’ve seen this movie more than once, and we know it doesn’t end happily: the status quo is not maintained, Israel tends to use its superior power to establish facts on the ground, the two sides move further away from a two-state solution, trust erodes, and the weakening Palestinian camp becomes less of a “partner” than ever.
Despite Washington’s warnings over the years, the settlement enterprise has not abated. Each year of the fake status quo, about 3,000 Jewish settlers are added to the areas designated for a Palestinian state (the area beyond the settlement blocks adjacent to the pre-1967 line).
Today, about 130,000 settlers live there, and we are getting closer to the point of no return – when it will no longer be possible to divide the land between the two peoples. The intractability will eventually lead to a new intifada and more bloodshed.
Without a genuine peace process, and without a political horizon, the cushion for absorbing and containing potentially explosive shocks deflates.
The collapse of past peace initiatives does not justify diplomatic inaction. Lessons must be learned from the failures. The most important is the necessity of a binding international decision, which only the US can lead, outlining the agreement’s basic parameters: two states; a clear demarcation of borders based on the pre-’67 line; a Palestinian capital in east Jerusalem; strict security arrangements, including the demilitarization of the Palestinian state; and a fair solution to the refugee problem.
The idea that you must start with trust-building and only then turn to formulating an agreement is a nonstarter. The order must be reversed. A clear political horizon will give the Palestinians a credible rationale to make the painful decisions required of them, including disarming Hamas. The Israeli temptation to establish facts on the ground will dissipate once binding borders are set and the battle for territory ends.
SOME COMMENTATORS assert that the strengthening of right-wing parties in Israel should dissuade the administration from advancing any agreement that requires Israeli concessions. This argument gets the politics right, but it is misleading in regard to the willingness of the Israeli public to accept a compromise with the Palestinians.
Most Israelis would prefer spending time in Dubai or flying to Morocco than sending their children to fight for a Greater Israel. Israelis did not take to the streets in protest when their government opted for normalization with the Emirates and, in return, abandoned its pledge to annex West Bank territories.
The normalization agreements are strategically important, but do not mitigate the immense danger of an ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Public opinion polls conducted recently show that large majorities in Egypt and Jordan reject these normalization agreements. Without a solution to the Palestinian issue, they remain very hostile to Israel.
Progress toward Israeli-Palestinian peace together with normalized relations between Israel and the entire Arab and Muslim world would contribute to regional stability. It would diminish Iran’s ability to exploit local conflicts and enable the establishment of a regional coalition to deter Tehran’s regional subversion.
Postponing efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will not lead to building trust or creating a more positive “environment.” On the contrary: the chance of a two-state solution will be lost, the parties will slide into a bloody binational reality, the Palestinian dream of an independent state will be shattered, and Israel’s Jewish-democratic character will vanish.
All of these calamities are in stark contradiction with the vision advocated by Biden during his many years working alongside American presidents. Now, sitting in the Oval Office, he can finally make the difference.
The writer, a senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute, served under Shimon Peres for almost 30 years. His book, Shimon Peres: An Insider’s Account of the Man and the Struggle for a New Middle East, was recently published by I.B. Tauris.


Tags Settlers West Bank Joe Biden Israeli Palestinian Conflict Anthony Blinken
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Malka Leifer, alleged sexual predator, finally extradited to Australia

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Andrea Stricker

COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand?

 By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL
Emanuele Giaufret

The European Union has not banned kosher slaughter

 By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Jeff Barak

For Netanyahu, the ultra-Orthodox have always come first

 By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El

How will America recover from the trauma of Donald Trump?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by