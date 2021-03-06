The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The first step to fighting antisemitism: Why the IHRA definition matters

Antisemitism is a global problem. It was born in the West and peaked during the Holocaust, leading to its temporary repudiation by polite society.

By ROBERT WILLIAMS, MARK WEITZMAN  
MARCH 6, 2021 22:26
Antisemitism in the United States (photo credit: ADL)
Antisemitism in the United States
(photo credit: ADL)
Antisemitism is an ancient hatred, but it still plagues our society and can hide in plain sight. For too long, people relied on subjective approaches to identify it – they felt it in their bones. But antisemitism is too big a problem: one needs to define it in order to counter it.
US President Joe Biden administration’s embrace of the non-legally binding Working Definition of Antisemitism of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance makes it the third administration to support this definition. As chair and past chair of the IHRA antisemitism committee, and as individuals who have devoted our careers to Holocaust education and awareness, we welcome this development; as Americans, we applaud it and hope it generates more awareness of the threat of antisemitism to peaceful and secure democracies.
Antisemitism is a global problem. It was born in the West and peaked during the Holocaust, leading to its temporary repudiation by polite society. Over the past decade, it has reemerged significantly across Europe as borne out by statistics and official reports. The US is not immune from these trends, as references to blaming Jews for the COVID-19 pandemic (“Jew flu”) or the appearance of “Camp Auschwitz’’ shirts illustrate. FBI statistics showed a 14% increase in antisemitic crimes between 2018 and 2019, and the past several years have witnessed the most deadly wave of attacks on Jews in American history. Because hate crimes are notoriously underreported and because social media amplifies antisemitism, racism and other forms of hate, the problem is probably worse than this. Fighting antisemitism requires common understanding that can lead to cooperative efforts.
In the past, scholars and advocates attempted to define antisemitism. None of these efforts achieved international status. In 2016, the now 34 countries of the IHRA adopted its Working Definition. Since then, 30 countries have adopted or endorsed it at the national level, as have many local governments, the European Union, the Organization of American States, religious organizations, universities, sports leagues and businesses. More importantly, the IHRA definition has generated open and useful public dialogue on the problems of antisemitism. One significant example of this was in the UK, where the definition became a catalyst for debate about antisemitism in the Labour Party and other British institutions.
At its core, the IHRA definition states, “antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.” It does not define who is an antisemite, or even who is a Jew. Instead, it says there are certain manifestations of antisemitism. This focus on forms allows for dialogue, that is, conversations about conscious or unconscious expressions of antisemitism, which in turn can lead to real and lasting change.
Because antisemitism is not always evident, the IHRA definition includes 11 examples that can help one identify it when accounting for “overall context.” Built on agreement by multiple groups of experts and diplomats before its adoption by the IHRA, these examples include antisemitism as it is informed by religious, racist or nationalist ideas, as well as extremist opposition to Israel. The definition does not call for proscribed speech and does not seek to protect any group from reasonable criticism. It does note that some countries criminalize antisemitic expressions, but it does not call for criminalization. While the examples are not a rigid taxonomy allowing for the identification of every type of antisemitism, they are an internationally accepted baseline that can allow us to shine a light on places where antisemitism might exist.
Because of these features, it is important to note that the IHRA definition is not a political or legal weapon; it is an educational resource. Fighting antisemitism is not about the Left or the Right. It is about building mutual respect and overcoming those forces that tear us apart. Societies that accept antisemitism open the door to other forms of violent bias. After all, most antisemites do not restrict their hatreds just to Jews. By fighting one form of hate, we can become better at fighting them all.
The IHRA definition is a step on a longer path toward developing information-based approaches to countering antisemitism. Taken by itself, it cannot cure a 2,000-year-old social malady, but it is a means by which Jews and non-Jews can understand better how antisemitism appears today. It provides a basis for education and the monitoring of trends, both of which are necessary to create better responses to hatred in its old and new, but always dangerous forms.
Robert Williams, of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, and Mark Weitzman, of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, are chair and past chair of the Committee on Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial of the IHRA.


Tags Holocaust antisemitism International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How did vaccines become a political issue? - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel is in a religious war between haredi, democratic forces - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Following the lights in Jerusalem and beyond

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Demanding Israeli Arabs' gratitude is hypocritical - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Why are Israeli ex-generals battling over the Iran deal? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
3

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Court rules: Recognize Reform, Conservative conversions done in Israel for citizenship

SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a session at the Supreme Court earlier this week.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by