The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The government’s first four weeks - opinion

The Citizenship Law is a nasty, racist piece of legislation, which is not worthy of entering the law book of any state that considers itself a democracy.

By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF  
JULY 11, 2021 20:54
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett speaks as he chairs the first weekly cabinet meeting of his new government in Jerusalem last month. (photo credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/REUTERS)
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett speaks as he chairs the first weekly cabinet meeting of his new government in Jerusalem last month.
(photo credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/REUTERS)
On Sunday, Israel’s new government, headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, celebrated four weeks to its existence.
This government – which was formed legally, and is at least as legitimate (if not more so) than the governments that Benjamin Netanyahu tried to form between April 2019 and April 2021 but failed to do so, despite all sorts of tricks and schticks – isn’t enjoying the customary 100 days of grace granted to new governments.
Under the circumstances it has done pretty well – even exceptionally well, given its extremely complicated makeup. Despite the relentless efforts by the Jewish part of the opposition, Bennett’s government managed to get through most of the bills it brought to the Knesset, to duck several motions of no-confidence against it being approved, while avoiding losing its composure and wits in face of vicious, frequently wacky attacks, filled with libelous lies, falsehoods, blatant ignorance, unparliamentary language (including outright curses) and not a single grain of goodwill.
The fact that in the plenum, the speaker and deputy speakers from the coalition run the sittings which they chair calmly, without losing their tempers, politely thanking MKs from the opposition, who have just ended giving speeches that are nothing less than scandalous – seems almost miraculous.
In the Arrangements Committee the situation is not as calm, largely because the matters dealt with in it are more urgent, the circumstances are more intimate, and the MKs from the opposition are even more unbridled in their behavior than they are in the plenum, but also because the chairwoman of the committee is inexperienced.
True, the law popularly known as the Citizenship Law (in its full name as the Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law), which prevents the spouses and families of Israeli-Arabs from the West Bank and Gaza Strip from receiving Israeli citizenship or any civil rights in Israel, originally passed in 2003 as a temporary measure that must be renewed annually, failed to pass. But this was largely because the Likud, which had supported it for the previous 18 years, decided to cut its nose off to spite its face and vote against its renewal, solely in order to embarrass the government.
However, in certain respects, this was a blessing.
The Citizenship Law is a nasty, racist piece of legislation, which is not worthy of entering the law book of any state that considers itself a democracy.
I do not deny that Israel has an absolute right to do whatever necessary to defend its security, nor that Israel has a potential demographic problem – which are the two arguments in favor of the law.
However, it is not several tens of thousands of Palestinians, only a few scores of whom have been involved in security events, who pose a real threat to Israel’s security, or to the Jewish majority in the State of Israel. I would argue that it is all those in Israel who refuse to try to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict by peaceful means who pose a security problem to Israel, and all those who advocate Israel’s annexation of Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip who threaten the demographic balance in the State of Israel.
As to the fact that the opposition has so far failed in its efforts to pass motions of no-confidence in the government, this does not indicate that it will not succeed in future. However, it can bring down the government by means of a vote on a motion of no-confidence, only if it will manage to offer an alternative prime minister and government supported by at least 61 MKs. In the current Knesset, no government led by Netanyahu has the support of 61 MKs – there are only 53 MKs (including Amichai Chikli from Yamina) who support such a government.
There are only two ways that the current government can be brought down. One is if it will fall apart from within. However, as long as the opposition continues to act as it does, there is a strong motivation within the coalition to continue to collaborate and make compromises, no matter how great the difficulties. The second way is by means of the Knesset dissolving itself and calling for new elections – and currently there is no majority for such a move either.
Looking at the bravado of the current Jewish opposition – and I am still regularly watching the Knesset plenary sittings, at various hours of the day and night – I would make the following observation.
First of all, it is questionable whether the opposition will continue to have the energy and motivation to keep the coalition up for nights on end for no purpose other than to disrupt its routines, and to keep spewing vast quantities of mostly empty, inaccurate or libelous verbality, without any tangible results.
I do not know whether Netanyahu himself has already grasped, now that he has finally moved himself and his family out of the official residence on Balfour Street, that he is unlikely to return there soon, if ever. A growing number of Likud MKs openly admit that the current “dangerous” government is likely to survive “for a year or more.” Under the circumstances the opposition has no alternative but to change its disc.
THOUGH I have no illusions about the life of the current government turning easy, I do believe that it will manage to achieve many of its goals, and do good, not least of all because its members are highly motivated, serious people, doing their best to avoid falling into pits that the opposition is busy digging for them.
So far, the opposition refuses to give the government any credit for anything it has done. Bennett’s sincere efforts to start mending relations with Jordan have been greeted with mockery and contempt, as was Lapid’s comment, while opening the Israel Embassy in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago, that, as the architect of the Abraham Agreements, Netanyahu deserves thanks. Hopefully, this attitude will change, because it is unworthy.
The next important station in the government’s activity will be the biennial budget for the years 2021-2022, which is already in the making. After over a year and a half without a budget and an accompanying Economic Arrangements Law, the Likud – which is exclusively responsible for this ruinous, budget-less period – will need a lot of gall to try to prevent the budget and Arrangements Law from being approved by the Knesset by December. It is assumed, however, that the budget will be approved, with or without the cooperation of the Likud.
I only wish that Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman will make an effort to avoid in future superfluous malice in the measures he proposes. It is certainly justifiable to try to get yeshiva students to go out and work, at least part-time, but denying subsidies for nursery children, one of whose parents refuses to go out to work, is sheer counterproductive malice.
The writer was a researcher in the Knesset Research and Information Center until her retirement, and recently published a book in Hebrew, The Job of the Knesset Member – an Undefined Job, soon to be published in English by Routledge.


Tags Knesset Naftali Bennett Israeli Palestinian Conflict israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The United States needs an antisemitism envoy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Formerly Israeli-owned ship damaged after being hit in Indian Ocean

An Israeli-owned ship hit by an explosion in the strategic Gulf of Oman waterway is seen after arrival at a port in Dubai, UAE
3

New mask could diagnose wearer with COVID-19 within 90 minutes

A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021.
4

Israeli doctors develop ‘pig-human’ hybrid organ for transplant

Dr. Shahar Cohen.
5

Israeli breakthrough migraine treatment 'zaps' away pain - new study

A breakthrough Israeli technology has been found more effective than standard-care medications at treating acute migraine headaches in adolescents.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by