The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The role of Polish diplomats in saving Jews - comment

What is not well known is the role of some Polish diplomats in trying to stem the German genocide of Jews, by applying some unorthodox diplomatic means to save them.

By MORDECAI PALDIEL  
FEBRUARY 27, 2021 21:30
ALEKSANDER LADOS (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
ALEKSANDER LADOS
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
In the current debate between government circles in Poland and Holocaust historians on Jewish-Polish relations during the German occupation, there is of course no denial by all parties on the presence of antisemitism among wide strata of the non-Jewish population. This is coupled with acts of betrayal and physical harm to fleeing Jews by elements of the Polish underground as well as farmers in some villages and townspeople. 
At the same time, not to overlook are the many acts of courage and self-sacrifice by persons from all walks of life, in risking their personal safety to save Jews from both the Germans and local collaborators. In my 24-year work at Yad Vashem, as head of the Righteous Among the Nations Department, I was instrumental in having thousands of these brave people bestowed the Righteous title. It is well to remember that Poland was singled by the Germans as a country where the death penalty was exacted on anyone affording aid to Jews, and not a few, indeed, sadly paid with their lives for their humanitarian behavior. 
What is not well known is the role of some Polish diplomats, representing the Polish government-in-exile, in London, in trying to stem the German genocide of Jews, by applying some unorthodox diplomatic means to save them.
One such story is that of a group of Polish diplomats, stationed in Bern, Switzerland, who devised a scheme to rescue Polish Jewish citizens from deportation, who lived in various German-dominated countries, by converting them into citizens of certain Latin American countries, especially Paraguay. This operation was initiated by the head of the Polish legation, Aleksander Lados, his principal aide, Stefan Ryniewicz, and the consular secretary, Konstanty Rokicki, as well as Juliusz Kühl, the Polish-Jewish staff member in the legation.
This highly irregular diplomatic undertaking was made possible with the assistance of the Paraguayan honorary consul in Bern, who provided his country’s citizenship papers, in return for payment, but without the knowledge of his own government. The logic behind this scheme was for the persons holding these false, but ostensible legitimate, documents to be exchanged by the German government for German nationals living in Latin American countries – an effort that the Nazi regime was much interested. 
What is, however, amazing in this story is the close collaboration of the Polish diplomats with several major Jewish rescue activists in Switzerland in this vast rescue endeavor. They include Abraham Silberschein, of the World Jewish Congress, Rabbi Chaim Yisroel Eiss, of Agudat Israel, and Yitzhak and Recha Sternbuch, of the New York-based Vaad Hatzalah – all of whom submitted testimonies on the role of the Polish diplomats in this rescue operation. It is the only story so far recorded of such a close and even intimate non-Jewish/Jewish teamwork effort to help as many Jews as possible, and the numbers hoping to be aided runs into several thousands.
WHEN THE Swiss authorities learned of this vast illegal operation, they considered punitive measures against the Polish legation personnel if they would not immediately stop and desist from this operation. It is not known how many Jewish lives were actually saved, although the number runs into the hundreds out of the several thousand false citizenship papers sent to them, or via couriers. In some cases, non-Polish Jewish citizens were awarded Polish passports to allow them to flee Europe in time, such as Dr. Joseph Burg, future minister in the Israeli government, and Pierre Mendès-France, future Prime Minister of France – both trapped in Switzerland when the war broke out, and wishing to get out; Burg to Eretz Israel, and Mendès-France to London, to join De Gaulle’s government.
Yad Vashem, through its Commission for the Righteous, has confirmed this rescue story, and has awarded the Righteous title to Konstanty Rokicki, the third person in the legation’s chain of command, who was involved in this rescue operation, by principally carrying out the instructions of his two superiors, Lados and Ryniewicz. 
What, however, remains inexplicable is the decision to withhold the Righteous title to Rokicki’s two superiors, who planned, initiated and carried out the rescue operation over a lengthy period, as confirmed by the vast archival information submitted to Yad Vashem. No reasons were given why these two principal rescue activists were left out. Repeated requests over the past year for a clarification of this oversight have so far been met with a total silence. This is, therefore, an appeal to Yad Vashem to rectify the error and also bestow the Righteous title to the principal actors in this giant rescue operation – to the late Aleksander Lados and Stefan Ryniewicz. Should there be hidden reasons why this cannot be done in spite of the vast evidence in their favor, does not Yad Vashem, a public institution created by law, owe an obligation to at least state the reasons for this denial?
The writer is formerly head of the Righteous Among the Nations Department at Yad Vashem, Jerusalem, and currently teaches the Holocaust at Yeshiva University-Stern College and Touro College, New York.


Tags poland diplomacy israel poland antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to clarify what's happening with the airport

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Amid calls to drop out, Gantz faces his moment of truth

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The black-and-blue sea

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Stop blaming Gantz, unite to fight the Right - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
5

Coronavirus vaccine 99% effective in preventing serious disease, death

A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by