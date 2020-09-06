The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The UAE deal holds the opportunity for a Palestinian state

The deal makes a two state solution possible, provided the Palestinians understand that their intransigence will only further undermine their prospect of establishing an independent state.

By ALON BEN-MEIR  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 03:24
Flags at a February rally in Ramallah in support of PA President Mahmoud Abbas and against Trump’s peace plan (photo credit: FLASH90)
Flags at a February rally in Ramallah in support of PA President Mahmoud Abbas and against Trump’s peace plan
(photo credit: FLASH90)
I am addressing this article to the Palestinian Authority with a warning: Having missed so many opportunities in the past to settle their conflict with Israel, it has now reached a point of no return.
The mutual recognition between the United Arab Emirates and Israel does not impede any prospect for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on a two-state solution. In fact, it makes it possible, provided the Palestinians understand that their intransigence will only further undermine rather than help their prospect of establishing an independent state of their own.
The fact that the UAE conditioned its recognition of Israel on freezing any further annexation is considerably important. It offers the Palestinians the opportunity to move forward and enter into unconditional negotiations now, while there will be no further annexation of Palestinian land. Even though Prime Minister Netanyahu said the halt on further annexation is temporary, once the Palestinians agree to negotiate in good faith, they will make it impossible for any Israeli government to annex any territory without risking normalization of relations with other Arab states.
The Palestinian Authority ought to understand that other Arab countries, such as Bahrain and Oman, will sooner than later follow the UAE’s initiative, and they too will insist that Israel no longer annex further Palestinian territory. At this juncture, the Palestinians cannot stop other Arab states from normalizing relations with Israel, as they in principle have decided that their national interest precedes that of the Palestinians’, albeit they will still push and promote the idea of establishing a Palestinian state.
It is time now for the Palestinian Authority and Hamas to understand that there are certain realities they are facing today that can no longer change under any circumstances.
Israel is a dominant power and it is becoming stronger rather than weaker relative to the Palestinians and other countries in the region. Furthermore, without peace, the Palestinians will continue to depend on Israel in a number of ways – especially economically and in freedom of movement – for as far as the eye can see.
Further intransigence on the part of the Palestinians, as has been demonstrated in the past, will only allow Israel to entrench itself deeper in the West Bank. Any concessions that Israel may be willing to make today in connection with relocating some settlements, or the extent of land swaps, may no longer be possible in years to come.
The decision by the Arab states to begin a process of reconciliation with Israel is unstoppable, because they have realized that Israel is the singular power in the region that can stop Iran from achieving its objective of becoming the region’s hegemony equipped with nuclear weapons. In addition, they want to benefit from Israel’s advanced technology, intelligence, and even military training.
MOREOVER, ISRAEL will continue to receive the support of the United States. Even if Joe Biden becomes president, he will certainly maintain the US’s security guarantee. Finally, the PA will be wise to immediately resume contact with the US because there is no power other than the United States (not even the European Union, Russia or China) that can pressure Israel to make any significant concessions.
Every Palestinian who has a say ought to consider these facts and realize that no matter how much they complain or to whom they appeal, no one can change these realities. The so-called support they are receiving from Turkey and Iran is of no consequence. These two countries are merely paying lip service to the Palestinians, when in fact neither Turkey nor Iran really cares about the Palestinians’ plight, except to exploit their cause for their own benefit.
It’s time for the Palestinians to think of what’s best for them, and also realize their own reality. PA President Mahmoud Abbas must understand that his policies thus far have done nothing but further undermine the prospect of a Palestinian state. He surrounded himself with cronies who agree with him, and little if any opposition to the policies he has been pursuing is tolerated. He paralyzed himself, making it ever more difficult for him to change course lest he be accused of compromising, if not betraying, the Palestinians’ cause.
It is time for Abbas to recognize that the disunity among the Palestinians is a curse that Israel has been able to exploit for many years. The lack of unity of purpose between the PA and Hamas in particular has inflicted a severe blow to the Palestinians’ aspiration for statehood. It is time for both camps to realize that their disunity played directly into the hands of the hard-core Israelis, and finding common ground between them to end the conflict is sine qua non to Israeli-Palestinian peace based on a two-state solution.
Finally, the continued false hope of some Palestinian elements, including the PA, that over time the geopolitical dynamic will change on their behalf, is totally inconsistent with the history of the conflict and where things stand today. Thus, it is time for the Palestinians to wake up. Any day, week or month of continued resistance to changing their attitude and refusing to enter into negotiations with Israel, the more political and physical ground they will lose.
Anyone who surveys the evolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will come to the inescapable conclusion that the Palestinians now are badly on the losing side. Unless they act, they will, by their own actions and misguided policies, scuttle any prospect left for establishing a Palestinian state.
This should serve as a warning. Time is running out, and any further political and on-the-ground losses they sustain today will not be able to be regained in the future.
The Palestinians at this juncture cannot afford to miss yet another opportunity, which may well be their last.
The writer is a professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU. He teaches courses on international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies.


Tags Two State Solution Israel Palestine UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo How Israel went from right to wrong on coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Why does IDF chief Aviv Kochavi not speak to the public? – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
2 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
3 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
4 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by