The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Unconditional surrender: Re-thinking a forgotten concept - opinion

Hamas, like the Nazis, was waging what is known as “total war.” Total war makes no distinction between enemy forces and unarmed and defenseless civilians.

By NEVILLE TELLER  
MAY 24, 2021 22:18
German Chief of Staff Colonel General Alfred Jodl signs the document of “Unconditional Surrender” under which all remaining forces of the German army are bound to lay down their arms in unconditional surrender at the War Room of Supreme Headquarters, Allied Expeditionary Forces, Reims, France May 7, (photo credit: US ARMY/LIBRARY OF CONGRESS COLLECTION VIA REUTERS)
German Chief of Staff Colonel General Alfred Jodl signs the document of “Unconditional Surrender” under which all remaining forces of the German army are bound to lay down their arms in unconditional surrender at the War Room of Supreme Headquarters, Allied Expeditionary Forces, Reims, France May 7,
(photo credit: US ARMY/LIBRARY OF CONGRESS COLLECTION VIA REUTERS)
 Anyone who lived through World War II – and we are growing fewer by the day – knows the experience of fighting a life-or-death conflict against a ruthless and vicious enemy. They can recall how the allies, combating the Nazi and Japanese war machines, agreed that the only acceptable outcome of the conflict would be the unconditional surrender of the enemy – a concept proposed by US president Franklin Roosevelt at the Casablanca conference in January 1943. Unconditional surrender, it was recognized, would only be achieved by fighting the enemy to a complete standstill.
Unconditional surrender is a concept unfamiliar to this generation. In the recent attempt by Israel to force the terrorist organization Hamas to stop firing missiles indiscriminately on defenseless Israeli civilians, the world called for a “proportionate” response. What sort of response the pundits would consider proportionate was never specified. Even when members of the IDF having identified legitimate Hamas military targets, telephoned the inhabitants of buildings that housed them warning of an imminent attack, it was not enough. Israel sought no civilian deaths at all, but given the fact that the Hamas military machine was embedded within and beneath the city of Gaza, it would have been simply impossible to respond at all without running the danger of unsought civilian casualties.
Hamas, like the Nazis, was waging what is known as “total war.” Total war makes no distinction between enemy forces and unarmed and defenseless civilians. Hitler’s opening shot in World War II was his blitzkrieg against Poland, virtually obliterating Warsaw and scores of thousands of its inhabitants. Then he moved on to attack the civilian populations of much of western Europe. When the Nazis decided to start bombing London, on September 7, 1940, causing thousands of civilian deaths, Britain responded in kind. 
By the end of the war, there was little attempt by any combatant to justify these bombing raids as strikes against military targets. Indeed the Nazis’ so-called secret weapons – the V1 and V2 rockets – were simply launched at Britain and exploded wherever they fell. The parallel with the Hamas missiles directed at Israel from Gaza is exact. 
The ultimate aim of Hamas’s existence is Israel’s total elimination. Urged on by its paymaster, Iran, it seeks to conquer the Jewish state and replace it with its own regime, exactly as the Nazis sought in war-torn Europe. When Britain stood alone against the Nazis in 1940, it was fighting for its very existence. Under Iranian-inspired attacks from Gaza – or indeed from Lebanon, Syria or anywhere else – Israel is in the same position. In the circumstances Israel would seem justified in declaring as its objective the unconditional surrender of its Hamas enemy. But when the main battleground is the populated Gaza City, and the consequent toll of civilian deaths would be totally unacceptable, unconditional surrender in a military sense is not a practical option. The question, in a 21st century context, is whether it could be achieved by other means.
Unconditional surrender implies reducing Hamas to incapacity and ineffectiveness. If achieved, it could enable Hamas and its hateful anti-Jew, anti-Judaism and anti-Israel philosophy to be eliminated from Gaza and the Palestinian body politic. It could, as with the de-Nazification operation in Germany after World War II, make membership of the Hamas organization illegal, remove Hamas officials from all positions of public responsibility in Gaza and restore the administration to the Palestinian Authority.
Is there a political path to this desirable end? 
Lateral thinking is called for, but the vague outline of one possible strategy can be glimpsed – the frequently mentioned confederation concept. Confederation and federation are different animals. A federation is a system of government in which sovereign states agree to merge their sovereignty in a joint form of administration. The US is the supreme example. A confederation, on the other hand, is a situation when sovereign states, while retaining their sovereignty, agree to collaborate in certain defined areas of government, and set up the machinery to do so. The EU is a prime instance.
A new Israel-Palestinian peace initiative, building on the aspirations motivating the Abraham Accords, might be the way in. Talks, brokered perhaps by the Middle East Quartet (the UN, the EU, the US and Russia), might aim at a deal incorporating copper-bottom guarantees of security for Israel, the absorption of the Gaza Strip into a sovereign Palestine, and a strengthening of the Jordan-Israel peace treaty. 
The mechanism for achieving a deal that would stick might be a Jordan-Israel-Palestine confederation, coming into legal existence simultaneously with a new sovereign Palestine. The confederation would be dedicated to the defense of the region as a whole, and the IDF would act in concert with the defense forces of the other parties to guarantee it. Jerusalem’s outstanding political and religious issues, as many others, would be much easier to handle within a confederation context.
From the moment it came into legal existence, the confederation could make it clear that armed opposition would not be tolerated, whatever source it might emanate from including Hamas. It would be crushed by the integrated military forces of the confederation. With Gaza incorporated within the new state of Palestine and its status guaranteed by the confederation, Hamas’s guns might be spiked permanently. 
In this 21st century Middle East of ours, the World War II definition of unconditional surrender needs to be expanded to encompass a somewhat more sophisticated interpretation.
The writer is Middle East correspondent for Eurasia Review. His latest book is Trump and the Holy Land: 2016-2020. He blogs at www.a-mid-east-journal.blogspot.com


Tags Gaza Hamas history Israeli Palestinian Conflict world war ii
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Blinken's Mideast mission is of critical importance - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
sneh aj 224.88

An alternative approach to Gaza is possible - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Yitz Greenberg

Lapid, Bennett, Sa’ar and Liberman: Turn Gaza tragedy into triumph

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Can Arab-Jewish peace survive the ongoing violence in Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by