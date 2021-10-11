The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

We must celebrate our olim on Yom HaAliyah - opinion

Yom HaAliyah is an annual holiday to recognize the importance of Jewish immigration to the Land of Israel.

By DAVID FINE  
OCTOBER 11, 2021 21:56
NEW IMMIGRANTS receive their ID, after a ceremony welcoming them to Israel. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
NEW IMMIGRANTS receive their ID, after a ceremony welcoming them to Israel.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Commemoration and celebration are wonderful things; our Jewish calendar is full of dates when we not just remember a historic event but try to glean from it significance for today.
Yom HaAliyah – to be marked this Wednesday – should be no different.
According to the opening clause of the Knesset law that created Yom HaAliyah: “The purpose of this law is to set an annual holiday to recognize the importance of Jewish immigration to the Land of Israel as the basis for the existence of the State of Israel, its development and design as a multicultural society.”
It is a very good thing to recognize the importance of Jewish immigration, but that certainly should not be the end of the story. If we are to celebrate aliyah, then we must also celebrate olim.
I would even go further. If we are to celebrate olim, we should also ensure they feel fully integrated into their new lives in the Jewish state. A full and meaningful klita is the greatest celebration of aliyah. Klita is generally translated as absorption.
A group makes aliyah (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)A group makes aliyah (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
The process of absorption is for something from the outside to be integrated into the inside. That entity doesn’t lose its identity and changes or adds something into what it was absorbed. This should also be the same for absorption into Israel.
While we need to stress that we do not want Israel to become a little US, UK or Australia, we do want to contribute our knowledge and above all our experiences to make Israel even better.
The State of Israel, from its establishment, has been a product of immigrant experience and sensibility. Our quasi-socialist welfare and health systems were brought from central and eastern Europe. Parts of our parliamentary system were taken from the Weimar Republic, brought to Israel by German Jews.
Our status as a hi-tech powerhouse is largely a result of the aliyah from the former Soviet Union in the 1990s. The Ethiopian aliyah brought a distinctive culture, embraced by many Israelis as demonstrated by how many outside the community now celebrate the Sigd holiday.
These are just some examples of how immigrants have contributed to Israel in many arenas, including governance, the economy, development and progress. The question then remains what Anglo immigrants can bring to the table.
At the Anglo Vision, it is our hope that as people who have multiple and differing experiences of governance, political representation and accountability, we can suggest and help implement some ideas about how to improve a political system that is rapidly moving toward paralysis.
It is clear from the past almost three years that the current system, while providing almost absolute representation, lacks governability and accountability. Many Anglos feel that we had a stronger connection to our elected leaders in our former countries, and perhaps at the very least, some of these models should become part of a greater national discussion about how to improve our current system.
There are obviously many areas where Anglos can and should contribute, but the bottom line is that we should not be afraid to have our voices heard. Many of us have heard the refrain from more veteran Israelis that we should get used to the way things are done here.
However, the way things are currently done was at one point different, and you can be almost certain that the new reality the veterans are referring to was almost certainly implemented by immigrants.
This is what absorption is. It is about bringing positive change from the outside.
We have come with a strong sense of Zionism to live in the ongoing miracle of the State of Israel and play a full part in this amazing story of the return of an indigenous people to its ancestral homeland.
We want to contribute to the success and flourishing of Israel and help it reach its full potential. We didn’t come to be spectators but full participants. This in my eyes means a complete and fulfilled aliyah.
So, this Yom HaAliyah let us consider how we can best contribute to the Jewish state. Part of it is making the move, but the move cannot end at the airport; it should inform our constant existence here in this wondrous land.
At The Anglo Vision, we are a group of English-speaking Israelis who seek to coalesce our community around a vision of unifying positions that can affect change, development and progress, and above all, contribute to our beloved homeland.
Come and join us.
The writer is founder of the Anglo Vision and founder and dean of The Barkai Center for Practical Rabbinics and Community Development, an organization dedicated to building Israeli society one community at a time by successfully bringing Diaspora models of community building to Israel. To contact us: TheAngloVision@gmail.com


Tags Israel aliyah olim
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Stern's gaffe - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder

The war Israel must fight

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yaakov Hagoel

The era of aliyah is not over

 By YAAKOV HAGOEL
Gil Troy

Harris fails by trying to please both sides - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by