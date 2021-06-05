The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Will the fragile Bennett-Lapid coalition of firsts manage to survive?

This is the first government in Israeli history that will include an Arab party and not just any, but one that is religious, Islamist and conservative.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
JUNE 5, 2021 20:54
YESH ATID leader Yair Lapid, Yamina head Naftali Bennett and Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas sign coalition agreements at the Kfar Maccabiah hotel Wednesday night. (photo credit: RA'AM)
YESH ATID leader Yair Lapid, Yamina head Naftali Bennett and Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas sign coalition agreements at the Kfar Maccabiah hotel Wednesday night.
(photo credit: RA'AM)
There are a lot of firsts in the new government that Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett announced they had succeeded in establishing last Wednesday night.
Bennett, who will go first in the rotation agreement with Lapid, will become Israel’s first kippa-wearing prime minister. Bennett is a product of the national-religious community’s schools and youth groups and will become the sector’s first-ever prime minister.
At the same time, this is the first government in Israeli history that will include an Arab party and not just any, but one that is religious, Islamist and conservative.
It is something that all Israelis should want to see - the active participation of Israeli Arabs in this country’s government. Not just the Knesset where Arab members have filled the pews for decades, but also in the coalition.
Thirdly, is the number of women ministers expected to sit around the cabinet table. While the government is not yet finalized, the number appears to be eight, the largest in Israeli history. It is an important correction to an imbalanced political field going into the March 23 election, when only one party (Labor) was led by a woman (Merav Michaeli).
Instead of celebrating these achievements, many Israelis are in despair. While one might have expect the national-religious camp to celebrate Bennett’s achievement for the sector, it seems that most are upset.
In addition, the integration of Israeli-Arabs in the coalition is another part of this government that could be celebrated as a sign of how Israel is not racist or an apartheid. The contrary has happened. Even though Benjamin Netanyahu was ready to include Ra’am, many see the agreement with the Arab party as a stain on this fresh new government.
A lot can still go wrong before the Bennett-Lapid government is sworn into office in the coming week. There is the possibility that Bennett will lose more members of Yamina to Netanyahu or that violence will erupt somewhere and once again illustrate the complications sitting in a government with an Arab party brings with it.
One potential clash waiting to happen is on Thursday when a number of right-wing religious groups announced they plan to hold a flag March through the Old City of Jerusalem, including through Damascus Gate.
The announcement by the groups - which includes the far-right NGO Im Tirtzu and the National Religious Party led by Bezalel Smotrich and renowned Kahanist Itamar Ben Gvir - makes it seem like all they are trying to do is make up for the flag march that was cancelled on Jerusalem Day last month due to escalating tensions in Jerusalem and with the Gaza Strip.
It is important to point out: this march is not about celebrating Jerusalem - that holiday has passed - or applying sovereignty in the nation’s capital city.
What it really seems to be about is an attempt to torpedo the new government that Bennett and Lapid have assembled. This is an attempt to stir violence and escalate tensions between Jews, Arabs and possibly even Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip for the purpose of trying to stop the removal of Netanyahu from the Prime Minister’s Office.
It comes at the same time that there is a growing escalation in violent rhetoric against Bennett, Ayelet Shaked and other members of the new coalition poised to take office.
All of this needs to be stopped. There is no need for a flag march through Damascus Gate with the sole purpose of picking a fight in an already tense Jerusalem. Should Jews be able to march wherever they want in Jerusalem? Of course. It is Israel’s capital city. But it needs to be done smartly and not just because something is supposedly right.
The coming days will be tense ones for Israel as a transition of power - the first in more than 12 years - moves ahead. This is an opportunity for negative actors to seize the day with either a flag march that is not needed or political violence directed against a politician or a state symbol like what happened at the US Capitol on January 6.
It is time for vigilance and delicate handling. It is time to be careful.


Tags Naftali Bennett israeli politics incitement coalition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Will the fragile Bennett-Lapid coalition of firsts manage to survive?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The Bennett-Lapid coalition is a historic opportunity for Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Bennett-Lapid coalition is end of PM Netanyahu

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

A message for President-elect Isaac Herzog - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
3

Study identifies antibody from common cold infection that reacts to COVID

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
5

Bennett announces plan to form gov't with Lapid that will oust Netanyahu

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett announces that he will form a unity government with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid., May 30, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by