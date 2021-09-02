The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Yair Lapid should be 'person of the year' - opinion

The humility he displayed this year and the sense of public responsibility and political appeasement he inspired were the antithesis of the previous leadership’s audacity and acrimony.

By AMOTZ ASA-EL  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 22:27
ALTERNATE PRIME Minister Yair Lapid addresses his Knesset faction in July against the backdrop of his party slogan: ‘We came to change.’ (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
ALTERNATE PRIME Minister Yair Lapid addresses his Knesset faction in July against the backdrop of his party slogan: ‘We came to change.’
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Our person of the year 5781, unlike five others over the past decade, does not hail from the Arab world.
Yes, the Middle East bubbled in the elapsing year, too, the flashpoint now shifting to Lebanon, whose bankruptcy might result in starvation. Still, Lebanon’s meltdown does not affect the rest of the region and is not one person’s doing.
The rest of the region also didn’t produce anyone who personified its wrath, despair or hope, the way Tunisian grocer Mohammed Abouazizi, drowned Syrian child Alan Kurdi or peacemaking Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed did when they became our persons of the year, respectively, in 5771, 5775 and last year.
Events also didn’t justify the selection of a cultural hero, like our person of the year 5770, Nobel laureate Ada Yonat.
Yes, the year did produce a crop of athletic achievements, topped by two gold medals in the Tokyo Olympics and another four (so far) in the Paralympic Games. However, while inspiring, these accomplishments were overshadowed by the year’s defining events.

THE CENTRAL experience of the year was the same pandemic that dominated 5780. Within it, the main events were the arrival of the vaccination and its failure so far to fully defeat the coronavirus.
And so, with this medical drama still far from its end, there is no individual related to the pandemic – a scientist, say, or a public administrator or a politician – crownable as our person of the year. In victory’s absence, we might have chosen a generic symbol of mankind’s daily struggle with this scourge – the nurse, perhaps.
That would have been a sound choice, had the year not included pivotal political events that sure did star personal heroes. The first of these was last fall’s political change of power in the US.
Donald Trump’s electoral defeat, and the assault on Capitol Hill that redoubled its drama, will surely be recalled as big events in American history, and even in world history. However, Trump did not shape the year during which he was mostly removed from power. Trump can therefore not be our person of the year 5781, for the same reason that in 5776 he had to be our person of the year.
One might therefore have opted for Trump’s archrival, Joe Biden, whether because he unseated Trump or because he is so personally associated with the year’s main geopolitical event, the American retreat from Afghanistan. Yet neither of these justifies Biden’s nomination.
Electorally, Biden’s victory, while clear, still failed to remove Trump’s echo and shadow from America’s public sphere. As for Afghanistan, while the event supplied the year’s biggest drama, it cannot be attributed to Biden alone, since he merely completed what was set in motion by his predecessor.
And so, since our person of the year will this time be neither Arab nor American or any other foreigner, and since his or her claim to fame will be neither cultural nor pandemic, our choice will be an Israeli, and this person’s relevance will be associated with the year’s main Israeli event – the end of Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year premiership.

THE POLITICAL transition that took place last spring is not a pivotal event because of what its leaders will do, which remains to be seen, but because of what they brought to an end.
At the center of this era stood one man who dominated Israel’s political, economic, social, military and diplomatic events for a dozen years. Sometime toward this era’s protracted twilight, its hero began sowing social hatred while clashing with the judiciary, police and media and leading the entire political system to stagnation, underscored by multiple snap elections followed by budgetary paralysis and violated political vows.
Last June, this steady erosion of our national institutions’ authority and the political system’s stability was finally halted. This cathartic breakthrough happened thanks to many people, but one man made it happen more than the rest: Yair Lapid.
The 57-year-old Lapid has been in politics for less than a decade, having worked until his late forties as a columnist, author, playwright, talk-show host and newscaster. Judging by what he did this year, this political novice learned his new vocation well enough to accomplish what others did not deliver during political careers two, three, and also four times longer than his.
In cobbling together an eclectic coalition the likes of which Israel had never seen, Lapid displayed leadership, nobility, inventiveness and generosity that offered our politically perplexed society some long overdue inspiration.
The nobility and leadership were in his volunteering to take fewer cabinet seats than the coalition’s other partners, relative to his faction’s size, and also to give away all senior ministries except foreign affairs. This magnanimity created the atmosphere of compromise and pragmatism without which the new government would never have been born.

The inventiveness was in bringing together rivals as bitter as ultra-hawk Avigdor Liberman and ultra-dove Nitzan Horowitz, and in creating a partnership between opposites as distant as Islamist preacher Mansour Abbas and former West Bank settlers’ council leader Naftali Bennett.
The generosity was in Lapid’s volunteering to delay his own premiership by more than two years, despite bringing to this coalition more than twice the number of lawmakers than any of its other seven partners.
No, Lapid is not the messiah. His electorate is mostly affluent, his party is not run democratically, and his moves – like the fight he just picked with the Polish government – are debatable. Still, the humility he displayed this year and the sense of public responsibility and political appeasement he inspired were the antithesis of the previous leadership’s audacity, acrimony, swagger, and conceit.
That is how Yair Lapid shaped the Israeli year more than anyone else, and that is why he is our person of the year 5781. www.MiddleIsrael.net
The author’s bestselling Mitzad Ha’ivelet Ha’yehudi (The Jewish March of Folly, Yediot Sefarim, 2019), is a revisionist history of the Jewish people’s leadership from antiquity to modernity.


Tags Yair Lapid coalition Capitol Hill
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Prime Minister Bennet should speak with PA leader Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Bennett-the-mensch refuses to be the ‘un-apologist-in-chief’ - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

The best part of Rosh Hashana: being together - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

The sins of the digital era - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
ALAN BAKER

Repatriating Israeli hostages is a basic humanitarian matter - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021
4

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery
5

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by