The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Zionism was not forced upon Mizrahi Jews - opinion

The allegation that Mizrahi Jews cling to Zionism because it was forced upon them is racist in the way it infantilizes an entire community.

By SHANIE REICHMAN  
JANUARY 2, 2021 22:22
Zionism, between the real and the ideal (photo credit: Courtesy)
Zionism, between the real and the ideal
(photo credit: Courtesy)
In this polarizing post-election environment, when our social media pages are plagued with fiction disguised as news and most politicians can’t be bothered to fact-check, it’s easy to rewrite history. “People don’t realize that the Ashkenazi leadership was pulling the strings and imposing these corrupt beliefs upon them.” The entire room nods vigorously. If it weren’t a room full of Jews, my next guess would be a meeting of white supremacists in Alabama.
This is a trope I first heard at a meeting with a Jewish group focused on social justice, and is often repeated in anti-Zionist spaces, including from Jews, but also from Arabs. It is the insistence that Mizrahi Jews, those of us from the Middle East, North Africa and Central or Western Asia, embraced Zionism not out of a true identification with the movement for Jewish sovereignty in the historic Land of Israel, but rather as the result of a concerted effort from the Ashkenazi elite in Europe to cruelly create brainwashed soldiers for their racist movement to settle Palestine. Beyond this assertion, it also implies that even today Mizrahi Jews would not identify with Zionism if it weren’t for this dishonest effort to recruit them to the cause. As if the “white Jews” are the only ones capable of forming opinions of their own.
The allegation that Mizrahi Jews cling to Zionism because it was forced upon them is racist in the way it infantilizes an entire community and implies that our views could not possibly be our own. This ignores the authentic religious and spiritual identity of Mizrahi (or non-Ashkenazi) Jews who, like their religious counterparts in Europe, prayed toward and for Jerusalem every day. My own tribe of Nash Didan Jews dates back to the Babylonian exile and continues to speak the same dialect of Judeo-Aramaic, though we spent the past 2,500 years on the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Our identities are defined by the preservation of our culture from ancient Israel.
In the 1940’s, my grandfather, alongside his brother Mordechai, was part of underground Zionist movements in Iran and Iraq, risking his life to bring Iraqi Jews into Palestine in the wake of the 1941 Farhud pogrom. He met regularly in the local synagogue to read Hebrew newspapers with his youth group. Most significantly, he was arrested and placed on death row for the unforgivable crime of placing an Israeli flag atop his synagogue in Tehran.
He narrowly escaped due to a bribe to the Shah from another Zionist Jewish family. For anyone who knew him, he was a man of deep convictions, enormous commitment to the Jewish people and the Land of Israel, and not someone who was easily convinced of other’s arguments. In other words, he was not and could never be brainwashed.
To be sure, many early Zionist leaders in Europe did make a concerted effort to recruit Mizrahi Jews to grow their movement, and that certainly included propaganda efforts. Additionally, there was widespread racism against Mizrahim throughout the 20th century in Israel, which my family of course experienced as well, particularly as refugees living in the infamous Ma’abarot refugee absorption camps. While it is less systemic now, it is still a phenomenon that many Israeli NGOs are working hard to combat. That said, the Mizrahi community overwhelmingly supports Zionism and the State of Israel. The history of our connection to this land cannot be rewritten when politically convenient to delegitimize a movement.
I won’t erase the experiences of Mizrahi Jews who feel anger and betrayal toward the State of Israel, nor whitewash the racism and inequality that plagued the country for decades, but it is equally important to recognize that the vast majority of Mizrahim found in Zionism the national liberation movement of all the Jewish people, a safe refuge from millennia of living as persecuted minorities, and at last a return to their homeland. The future of Jewish peoplehood requires us to avoid the romanticization of our story, while remaining in awe of the accomplishments that led 40% of the world’s Jews to live in Israel.
The writer is the deputy director of the IPF Atid program at Israel Policy Forum.


Tags Zionism mizrahi Ashkenazi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jewish obstacles standing in the way of religious freedom - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Meet Aryeh Lightstone, behind-the-scenes US-Israel facilitator

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Stopping to smell the roses of 2020

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

How Netanyahu's criminal gang took over Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Tehran’s hope for a happy nuclear new year - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by