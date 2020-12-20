As retail sales tanked in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, many merchants have adopted alternative strategies and have set up online and Israel’s Zissu is one of the firms holding vendors’ hand as they innovate the shopping experience.Brands have begun investing resources and shifting their overall strategies as constantly changing regulations brought on by social distancing, coupled with demand from customers, who have moved to shop online, has forced them to change their sales strategies. This adjustment is not a temporary trend, but a fundamental shift that will permanently change how consumers interact with brands as they adopt new routines in their lives. The digitalization of stores calls for the provision of a seamless online shopping experience, which starts with having the right basis for a successful e-commerce business and it all starts with adapting for the digital media tech stack.Retailers must do their best to digitally replicate the in-person shopping experience. Images of products with brief descriptions will no longer cut it. It would be ideal for product detail pages to include richer, more vivid details – such as videos that demonstrate how a ring looks on a finger or how lightweight and flexible a running shoe is. Augmented visual experiences that demonstrate how a painting or sofa would look in the prospective buyer’s actual living room (as seen with Houzz) would also go a long way in generating higher engagement and will lead to greater conversions. The online retail store experience is also replicated by demonstrating agility that is accomplished these days by adapting to the current sensitivities of customers. Perhaps they need prices to be lowered, or merchandise to make social distancing or quarantining with the family easier.
Live shopping experiences can also offer a unique interactive touch. If these options aren't possible, a simple shift in messaging and tone to reflect the times can also go a long way.The digital media experience can also become more engaging for consumers with the added element of user-generated images and videos, instead of simply offering text-based comments.In the real world, the incorporation of such elements can get tricky for retailers who are new to e-commerce but there are still ways to still check all the boxes in an efficient manner, and that is where the assistance of experts in the field, such as Rishon Lezion-based Zissu comes in. The firm was established seven years ago and its service is essentially a one-stop-shop that helps brands succeed on Shopify, a commerce platform that allows anyone to set up an online store and sell their products. Zissu has already helped more than 300 brands worldwide become market leaders and earn over $18m. in sales through their end-to-end development services. Its list of services (for brands, regardless of where they are in their journey) include migration to Shopify, the development of Shopify websites, the development of custom features, branding, consulting, and more.Since the onset of the pandemic, Zissu has helped countless more retail brands across the globe succeed so that they can keep trading.Now one question remains: What will become of retail locations once the pandemic finally ends? It is still too early to tell. The role of brick-and-mortar stores will certainly be different, but the degree of change depends on the industry and the market. Some locations may end up becoming blended showrooms, others may convert to a more branded leisure experience. Retail locations may also become designated pick-up points for online orders with kerbside collection becoming a new norm, where possible. Some recent practices could become standard procedure in the longer term and an important part of reducing the risk of future infections, so social distancing, cleaning and sanitizing and contactless payment systems may become ingrained to meet changes in consumer behavior and expectations.E-commerce has become king and is here to stay. Digital channels, including mobile shopping, have become preferred worldwide over in-person shopping. In June 2020, global retail e-commerce traffic stood at a record 22 billion monthly visits. Roles have been reversed, and retail locations for non-essential goods have become secondary.E-commerce casts a wider net by offering greater visibility for brands and greater convenience for consumers.For retailers, the migration to digital sales is the future-proofed key to long-term success. Now is the time for them to reinvent the traditional shopping experience for the post-pandemic world, and bring their brand to life in new ways and the guidance companies like Zissu provide them will be invaluable.