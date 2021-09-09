Aprons on for a culinary treat - Galilee style

Mark and David visit three homes in Israel's Galilee region for a cooking special. Hosted by Paul Nirens of Galileat, our always-hungry intrepid adventurers roll up their sleeves and get busy in the kitchens.

Not only do we find out about typical Galilean cuisine but we also hear of family and village life from Christian Roudena, Druze Penina (and yes, there's a hilarious story about how she got her name) and Muslim Saada.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Join the boys on this unique trip into Israel's bucolic north!



Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.