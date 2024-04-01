The best of London with British Airways

Today, April 1st marks the return of British Airways flights to London. Mark & David took a trip to London with British Airways to stock up on tea bags and find out more about the airline, its history and about the best city in the world. (Mark & David were born there – enough said!)
This time:
- Saying hi from the All New Club Suite
- A royal ride on the Elizabeth Line
- Flying back in time at The Speedbird Centre
- The only Israeli Tour Guide from his English village
- A British Classic Explained
- From Hebrew Class to First Class
- Lounging around with Concorde
This episode was created prior to October 7, 2023. Flight times and aircraft may differ. Club Suites are available on more than 60% of British Airways' long-haul routes from LHR, including 10 of 26 direct US routes.
Our podcast is also available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
