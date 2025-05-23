Conflict & Cuisine: UN warns then retracts on Gaza starvation and Trump's Golden Dome - watch

UN Under-Secretary-General Tom Fletcher claimed this week that some 14,000 Gazan babies could die within the next 48 hours unless aid reaches them, in a later-retracted statement. Also this week, US President Donald Trump announced the US's Golden Dome missile defense system, stating that the US helped Israel with Iron Dome, but has more advanced technology than Israel does.

In episode seven of ‘Conflict and Cuisine,’ The Jerusalem Post’s Erica Schachne and Seth J. Frantzman discuss these and more explosive developments in the Middle East.

Erica and Seth touch on the US acceptance of a luxury jet presented as a gift to President Donald Trump by Qatar during his visit to the country last week, and Israeli forces firing warning shots towards a diplomatic group in Jenin.

In the cuisine segment, the co-commentators discuss Israeli favorite schnitzel, which you can find tips for here.