JPost Asks Anything: How has the Gaza War impacted Palestinians and Israeli Arabs?

In this episode of JPost Asks Anything, Palestinians and Arab-Israelis discuss the impact of the Israel-Hamas War on their lives, Israeli social constructs, and more.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 25, 2025 16:54
JPost Asks Anything: How has the Gaza War impacted Palestinians and Israeli Arabs?
How do you describe your place in society? Do you feel you are treated differently by others or by institutions because of who you are? Has the Israel-Hamas War impacted you?

The Jerusalem Post sat down with Palestinians and Israeli Arabs in the second installment of JPost Asks Anything, a series where we bring you an inside look at the experiences and perspectives of different populations in Israel and the Jewish community.

Palestinians and Israeli Arabs shared perspectives on how their lives are different in Israel, how the Gaza War has impacted them, the future they would like to see, and more.



