Israel’s war is 'a broader war between the free world and the forces of global jihad led by Iran'

A year after the events of October 7, South Africa’s Chief Rabbi, Warren Goldstein, said that Israel is on the brink of a “paradigm-shifting victory,” noting its recent successes in Lebanon. “Iran proxies in Iraq, Yemen, and Syria are on the back foot,” he said. “Israel is winning the war.”

Describing Israel’s ongoing struggle as a battle for global freedom, he stated that Israel’s war is a much broader conflict. “The war Israel has been fighting was never about Gaza or the Palestinians or a two-state solution. It was not fought between the IDF and Hamas or Hezbollah. This war has always been about Iran, which has used Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis as its proxies. It is a broader war between the free world with its values of individual freedom and dignity, truth, human rights... and the forces of global jihad led by Iran.”

The implications of this victory, Goldstein believes, are far-reaching: “If Iran is either defeated or exposed as weak and vulnerable, the consequences will be that following October 7, Israel will have fundamentally shifted the balance of power in the Middle East. This shift could tip the scales in favor of the forces of freedom and democracy—in the region and across the world.”

Reflecting on the aftermath of the October 7 attack and the suffering of hostages and their families, Goldstein honored the Israeli people’s bravery and sacrifice. “This historic opportunity has, with God’s help, been created by the unbreakable strength, the awe-inspiring bravery, and heroism of the Israeli people—both on October 7 and throughout the last twelve months.”

Amid these challenges, says Rabbi Goldstein, Israel has endured: “Israel has shown the way in unflinchingly confronting evil. While many in the West worship victimhood, through the fighting spirit of its people, Israel has refused to be a victim.”

Goldstein noted that victory has its costs. “The road ahead is filled with danger and pain. The unspeakable fear and agony of the remaining hostages and their families hangs heavy. The Iranian missile barrage is a timely reminder of the imperative to stop the Ayatollahs from acquiring nuclear weapons.”

SA’s Chief Rabbi concluded his address with a message of hope: “Israel has shown itself to be a ‘light unto the nations,’ fulfilling its prophetic destiny. While the West has become soft and complacent, Israel has shown the way in unflinchingly confronting evil.”

Goldstein says the world—particularly the West—is far more comfortable with Jews as victims than as active agents shaping the course of history but describes how Israel has risen above victimhood and embraced its role as "God's partners in creation."

“To be a partner with God is, with His help and blessing, to actively change the course of history, and that sense of agency is deeply empowering. We are Jews because of our courage and determination to defeat the darkness of October 7.”

