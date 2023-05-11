Inside Israeli Innovation: Movers and shakers ‘GoforIsrael’ - watch

In this week’s episode of Inside Israeli Innovation, Maayan Hoffman and Zachy Hennessey take you behind the scenes of the recent “GoforIsrael” investment event. Over 1,000 tech experts, entrepreneurs and investors from Israel and around the world took part in the event, and Hoffman and Hennessey interviewed many of them.

They share their discussions with leaders in cyber, robotics, medical, green, food and mobility technologies. The GoforIsrael event is a Cukierman & Co. Investment House and Catalyst Investments project.

Join us on the red carpet: Interviews at GoforIsrael

About Inside Israeli Innovation

Israel is the Start-up Nation, the Scale-up Nation, the Unicorn Country. Join Maayan Hoffman, Jerusalem Post Deputy CEO - Strategy & Innovation, and Zachy Hennessey, JPost Business Correspondent, for their analysis of the most critical Israeli tech innovations. In each episode, they’ll highlight a new tech trend, discuss the latest innovation news and interview at least one of Israel’s most promising companies. So if you like to know what’s on the cutting edge, this Jerusalem Post show is for you.

Listen here, on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.