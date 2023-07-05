The rise and fall of Israeli high-tech: What's next for the industry?

The Israel Innovation Authority released its "State of High-Tech" report. Maayan Hoffman and Zachy Hennessey unpack that report, looking at how Israel will hold up in the summer months. They share five things you need to know about the state of Israeli high-tech, with data from this recent report.

This week's podcast also features an interview with Batsheva Moshe, GM Israel at WIX.com and chairperson of Yozmot Atid. She talks about the challenges minorities face breaking into high-tech, the lack of sufficient government support, and what Israel needs to remain the Start-up Nation.

View of Diamond Exchange Center from Azrieli Center (Credit: TED EYTAN/FLICKR)

About Inside Israeli Innovation

Israel is the Start-up Nation, the Scale-up Nation, the Unicorn Country. Join Maayan Hoffman, Jerusalem Post Deputy CEO - Strategy & Innovation, and Zachy Hennessey, JPost Business Correspondent, for their analysis of the most critical Israeli tech innovations. In each episode, they’ll highlight a new tech trend, discuss the latest innovation news and interview at least one of Israel’s most promising companies. So if you like to know what’s on the cutting edge, this Jerusalem Post show is for you.

Listen here, on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.