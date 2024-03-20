Do you want to roll out AI? Here's how

Join us this week on Inside Israeli Innovation as Maayan Hoffman and special guest Noa Srebrnik, CEO of CitrusX, tackle the world of artificial intelligence (AI). Gain valuable insight into responsible AI development and execution.

Then, in honor of Women’s Month, discover how Srebrnik overcame gender bias in tech and her insights on creating a more inclusive workplace.

Also on this episode:

Nvidia debuts its Blackwell graphics processing unit at its annual event in California, which is based on Israeli technology.

Itai Margalit, area vice president for Salesforce Israel, tells Inside Israeli Innovation why AI “could be dangerous.”

About Inside Israeli Innovation

Israel is the Start-up Nation, the Scale-up Nation, the Unicorn Country. Join Maayan Hoffman for her analysis of the most critical Israeli tech innovations. In each episode, she’ll highlight a new tech trend, discuss the latest innovation news and interview at least one of Israel’s most promising companies. So if you like to know what’s on the cutting edge, this Jerusalem Post show is for you.

Listen here, on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.