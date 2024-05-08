Meet the Israeli gaming co. fighting October 7 censorship

An Israeli technology company that a famous US gaming company acquired has developed a platform to fight censorship of October 7 massacre videos on social networks.

Get to know Mavens and what makes the company tick in this week's episode of Inside Israeli Innovation.

Then, host Maayan Hoffman will speak with Liat Ashkenazi, senior vice president of engineering at Own Company. A passionate innovator, Ashkenazi is committed to building strong engineering teams and fostering a culture of collaboration, transparency, and continuous learning to achieve business goals and customer satisfaction.

Organic Hydroponic butterhead leaf lettuce vegetables plantation in aquaponics system (credit: INGIMAGE)

Finally, we flip over to an interview with Dr. Dorit Rozner, chief technology officer at the Kitchen FoodTech Hub, who talks about the future of food technology and how it could be the secret sauce to Israel’s food security.

About Inside Israeli Innovation

Israel is the Start-up Nation, the Scale-up Nation, the Unicorn Country. Join Maayan Hoffman for her analysis of the most critical Israeli tech innovations. In each episode, she’ll highlight a new tech trend, discuss the latest innovation news and interview at least one of Israel’s most promising companies. So if you like to know what’s on the cutting edge, this Jerusalem Post show is for you.

Listen here, on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.