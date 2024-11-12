Beijing, China: Eastern promise that delivers

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode E94.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 12, 2024 12:31
The Great Wall of China is easily accessible from Beijing. (photo credit: @MarkDavidPod )
Join Mark and David for part three of their Chinese odyssey. Beijing tells a story that is three thousand years in the making. Our podcast brings it to you in just under one hour.

This time:

  • On the Shanghai-Beijing bullet train
  • The truly Great Wall of China
  • How to get there, when to travel and where to stay
  • The making of a Peking Duck
  • The Buddah of the rickshaw
  • Top tips for travel to China
  • Wonderous acrobatics
  • Where emperors prayed alone
  • Mark and David become the stars of Tiananmen Square
  • Welcome to the Forbidden City
  • The fruit stinks. But we'll eat it anyway

Mark and David host The Jerusalem Post Podcast – Travel Edition. They were the guests of The Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC).

