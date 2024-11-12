Beijing, China: Eastern promise that delivers

Join Mark and David for part three of their Chinese odyssey. Beijing tells a story that is three thousand years in the making. Our podcast brings it to you in just under one hour.

This time:

On the Shanghai-Beijing bullet train

The truly Great Wall of China

How to get there, when to travel and where to stay

The making of a Peking Duck

The Buddah of the rickshaw

Top tips for travel to China

Wonderous acrobatics

Where emperors prayed alone

Mark and David become the stars of Tiananmen Square

Welcome to the Forbidden City

The fruit stinks. But we'll eat it anyway

A male lion fiercely protects Beijing's Forbidden City. (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

Mark and David host The Jerusalem Post Podcast – Travel Edition. They were the guests of The Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC).