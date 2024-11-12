Beijing, China: Eastern promise that delivers

Join Mark and David for part three of their Chinese odyssey. Beijing tells a story that is three thousand years in the making. Our podcast brings it to you in just under one hour.
This time:
- On the Shanghai-Beijing bullet train
- The truly Great Wall of China
- How to get there, when to travel and where to stay
- The making of a Peking Duck
- The Buddah of the rickshaw
- Top tips for travel to China
- Wonderous acrobatics
- Where emperors prayed alone
- Mark and David become the stars of Tiananmen Square
- Welcome to the Forbidden City
- The fruit stinks. But we'll eat it anyway
Mark and David host The Jerusalem Post Podcast – Travel Edition. They were the guests of The Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC).
Our podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. IMPORTANT PODCAST UPDATE: The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition now has its own separate podcast feed. Please subscribe today to be first to receive each new episode.
