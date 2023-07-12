Jews Week: Inaugural episode with Zvika Klein

In the inaugural episode of Jews Week, Zvika Klein engages in a thought-provoking and comprehensive interview with Eric Fingerhut, the President and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America. During this interview, Fingerhut delves into intriguing aspects of the intricate relationship between the organized American Jewish community and Israel. He also addresses the perception surrounding a controversial meeting with Israeli Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich.

Shifting gears, Klein also has an exclusive interview with Miriam Haart, a reality star and app creator renowned for her role in the highly successful Netflix series "Unorthodox." Haart, a former orthodox Jew, discusses her profound connection to Judaism, which was further strengthened through her involvement in "Unorthodox." While visiting Israel on Birthright, she shares her aspirations of living in Israel briefly and pursuing business endeavors.

Jews Week will be available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.