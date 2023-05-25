Matchmaker, matchmaker make me a match

This week's guest is Aleeza Ben Shalom of the Netflix hit "Jewish Matchmaking" to talk about her secrets to successfully pairing up Jewish couples.

Avi and Lahav follow up on Noa Kirel's strange post-Eurovision remarks which have since outraged Poland and discuss why the country gets so riled up anyone mentions them and the Holocaust. Plus, the protests against Haredim and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman talk on the phone - could normalization be on the way?

Demonstrators argue with Ultra orthodox jews during a protest march in Bnei Brak, against the billions in funds provided to ultra-Orthodox parties in the state budget, on May 17, 2023. (Credit: FLASH90)

Our podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.