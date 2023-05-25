The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Podcasts JPost Podcast

Matchmaker, matchmaker make me a match

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Avi Mayer and co-host Lahav Harkov.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 25, 2023 08:06
"Jewish Matchmaking" follows Jewish singles in the U.S. and Israel as they search for their soulmates with the help of a Jewish matchmaker. (photo credit: NETFLIX/JTA)
"Jewish Matchmaking" follows Jewish singles in the U.S. and Israel as they search for their soulmates with the help of a Jewish matchmaker.
(photo credit: NETFLIX/JTA)

This week's guest is Aleeza Ben Shalom of the Netflix hit "Jewish Matchmaking" to talk about her secrets to successfully pairing up Jewish couples.

Avi and Lahav follow up on Noa Kirel's strange post-Eurovision remarks which have since outraged Poland and discuss why the country gets so riled up anyone mentions them and the Holocaust. Plus, the protests against Haredim and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman talk on the phone - could normalization be on the way?

Demonstrators argue with Ultra orthodox jews during a protest march in Bnei Brak, against the billions in funds provided to ultra-Orthodox parties in the state budget, on May 17, 2023. (Credit: FLASH90)Demonstrators argue with Ultra orthodox jews during a protest march in Bnei Brak, against the billions in funds provided to ultra-Orthodox parties in the state budget, on May 17, 2023. (Credit: FLASH90)

Our podcast is available on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Holocaust jewish haredim Eurovision netflix Noa Kirel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
3

Missing girl recognized from Netflix show, located six years after abduction

Missing child Kayla Unbehaun
4

These daily habits can impact your gut health

Beneficial Gut Bacteria illustrative.
5

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by