This week Avi and Lahav interview Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) on his bill to have a US ambassador for the Abraham Accords, why he's a strong supporter of Israel and the fight against antisemitism.

The hosts discuss the controversial judicial reform bill that past this week and its fallout, the debate over US military aid to Israel and the Jewish connections to the film sensation of the summer, "Barbenheimer."

