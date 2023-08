This week, Avi and Lahav talk about the prospects of normalization with Saudi Arabia, and how soon that could really happen. Plus, Israel's advances towards joining the US visa waiver program and the bid to have Jericho recognized as a Palestinian heritage site.

Guest Sarit Zehavi, founder and president of the Alma Center, who observes and studies Israel's northern border, discusses why Hezbollah has been emboldened lately and how Israel needs to respond to that threat.