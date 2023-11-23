Israel-Hamas war: What comes after the hostage deal and ceasefire?

Hosts Tamar Uriel-Beeri and Avi Mayer discuss the precarious hostage deal reached between Israel and Hamas, as well as what Israel's political landscape is going to look like the day after the war. Then they are joined by military correspondent and analyst Yonah Jeremy Bob, who breaks down how the hostage deal is built, what the IDF's presence in Gaza looks like today, and what the future holds for Israel's north. Our podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.
