Israel-Hamas war: What comes after the hostage deal and ceasefire?

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Avi Mayer and Tamar Uriel-Beeri.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2023 21:04
An explosion takes place during Israeli airstrikes over Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, November 22, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
An explosion takes place during Israeli airstrikes over Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, November 22, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Hosts Tamar Uriel-Beeri and Avi Mayer discuss the precarious hostage deal reached between Israel and Hamas, as well as what Israel's political landscape is going to look like the day after the war. Then they are joined by military correspondent and analyst Yonah Jeremy Bob, who breaks down how the hostage deal is built, what the IDF's presence in Gaza looks like today, and what the future holds for Israel's north.

Our podcast is available on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts.



Related Tags
Hamas
podcast
jpost podcast
War
ceasefire
Hamas-Israel War