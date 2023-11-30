Israel-Hamas War reveals double standard against victimized Israeli women

In this week's episode, hosts Tamar Uriel-Beeri and Avi Mayer discuss the failure on the part of Israel's intelligence systems to predict the October 7 massacre, as well as the warnings of IDF lookouts being dismissed. They then speak on the welcome release of Israeli hostages as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, as well as when exactly will it be time to find who to blame for October 7. Then they are joined by Building an Alternative (Bonot Alternativa) founder Moran Zer Katzenstein, who discusses the concerning trend of women's organizations worldwide looking the other way when women in Israel are sexually assaulted and abused at the hands of Hamas operatives.

