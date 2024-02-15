Could Qatar bring Israeli hostages home?

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Tamar Uriel-Beeri and Zvika Klein.

In this week's Jerusalem Post podcast, Tamar Uriel-Beeri and Zvika Klein dive into what it was like hosting a conference with WELT, an Axel Springer SE publication. They discuss the interview from the conference with the Qatari ambassador to Germany and Qatar's unique placement in this war. They also speak about a two-state solution; is it possible? Are two states the right way to go?

Then, Zvika is joined by the head of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, one of the loudest and most powerful voices in the fight against antisemitism in the world.

