This week, hosts Tamar and Sarah discuss the apparent game of chicken Israel and Lebanon are playing on the northern border, as well as promotions, politics, and James Bond.

Then they are joined by Israeli journalist and analyst on Israel-US relations Yuna Leibzon, who explains what the feeling is in the Diaspora following October 7 and what we can expect from the US as the war rages on.

Our podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.