Visit Djerba's African island Jews & Chicago of yesteryear

Author Annika Hernroth-Rothstein regales us with her time living on Djerba, a Tunisian island in the Mediterranean, including the amazing home hospitality offered by the local, vibrant Jewish community.

Djerba Synagogue (Credit: Annika Hernroth-Rothstein)

Mark and David then head to Chicago where historian Ed Mazur introduces them to the first Jews of the city and recommends the best kosher dining in town.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.