Dubai: From Abraham Accords to the Autodrome

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 31

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 12, 2022 17:52
Roman the butler at the royal suite in the burj al-arab (photo credit: DAVID HARRIS)
Roman the butler at the royal suite in the burj al-arab
(photo credit: DAVID HARRIS)

Mark and David go on a trip that was impossible just two years ago – to the glamorous modern metropolis of Dubai. They travel back in time, visit the future and have a lot of fun in the present too. This time:

  • Say hello, wave goodbye to Expo
  • Framing the view from up on high
  • Bringing the future into the present
  • What the butler saw in the Royal Suite
  • The best Indian food is not necessarily in India
  • Connecting with Dubai’s past
  • Bouncing across the Arabian Sea
  • The swingers club
  • Mark vs David – Racing revenge with 400 horse-power
Fountain spectacular under the worlds tallest building (Credit: David Harris)Fountain spectacular under the worlds tallest building (Credit: David Harris)

Mark and David were guests of Dubai’s Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing and The Address Hotel Downtown, part of Address Hotels and Resorts.

Our podcast is available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition is sponsored by World Jewish Travel.

 

 



Dubai podcast jpost podcast UAE UAE Israel
