Dubai: From Abraham Accords to the Autodrome

Mark and David go on a trip that was impossible just two years ago – to the glamorous modern metropolis of Dubai. They travel back in time, visit the future and have a lot of fun in the present too. This time:

Say hello, wave goodbye to Expo

Framing the view from up on high

Bringing the future into the present

What the butler saw in the Royal Suite

The best Indian food is not necessarily in India

Connecting with Dubai’s past

Bouncing across the Arabian Sea

The swingers club

Mark vs David – Racing revenge with 400 horse-power

Fountain spectacular under the worlds tallest building (Credit: David Harris)

Mark and David were guests of Dubai’s Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing and The Address Hotel Downtown, part of Address Hotels and Resorts.

Our podcast is available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition is sponsored by World Jewish Travel.