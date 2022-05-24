Mystical Tzfat and historic Sarajevo

It's the home of the Kabbalah, great rabbis and modern artists. Learn all about the city with the longest uninterrupted Jewish presence, Safed, in English, or Tzfat, in Hebrew.

Then Mark and David take us to multicultural Sarajevo in Bosnia, where East meets West. It's also home to the famous Sarajevo Haggadah.

Israel old Safed (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Our podcast is available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition is sponsored by World Jewish Travel.