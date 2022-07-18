Berlin: The Jewish/Israeli story of Germany's capital 

It may come as a surprise, but Berlin has a burgeoning Israeli scene with great hotel and food options. The city's Jewish history is fascinating and very different from that of countries in Eastern Europe
Join Mark and David as they journey through the city's Jewish past and Israeli present.
This time:
- A sustainable beginning
- A hotel with a Latin-Israeli touch
- The roots of Jewish Berlin
- Saving Berlin's Jews
- From Kanaan with love
- Telling the story of German Jewry
- A musical journey
- Bringing Noah to life
Mark and David were guests of Visit Berlin and the German National Tourist Office.
