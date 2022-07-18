Berlin: The Jewish/Israeli story of Germany's capital 

It may come as a surprise, but Berlin has a burgeoning Israeli scene with great hotel and food options. The city's Jewish history is fascinating and very different from that of countries in Eastern Europe

Join Mark and David as they journey through the city's Jewish past and Israeli present.

Jewish Museum Berlin (Credit: MarkDavidPod)

This time:

A sustainable beginning

A hotel with a Latin-Israeli touch

The roots of Jewish Berlin

Saving Berlin's Jews

From Kanaan with love

Telling the story of German Jewry

A musical journey

Bringing Noah to life

Kanaan Restaurant Poster (Credit: Mark David Pod)

Mark and David were guests of Visit Berlin and the German National Tourist Office.

Our podcast is available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.