Mark and David drop in on Scotland's capital to learn about the Festival, Castle, Royal Mile and more, with a Jewish twist and maybe a little haggis.

Then David reports on his recent trip to Newport, Rhode Island and Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, with a low-down on the kosher and vegetarian scenes.

Touro Synagogue - Newport (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

