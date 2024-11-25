Jerusalem Special: History, Secrets and the King

Join us for 2,700 years of history at the Tower of David.

We reveal insider stories about Donald Trump, Tony Blair, Nicolas Sarkozy and other world leaders from their stays at the King David Hotel (Who had a thing for dressing gowns?) And we take you to meet Elvis Presley in the Jerusalem hills.

Join Mark and David for a bumper edition of the podcast. THE THEATRON HOTEL and Residences is across the road from the Jerusalem Theatre. (Credit: ASSAF PINCHUK) David and the King (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

Our podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

IMPORTANT PODCAST UPDATE: The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition now has its own separate podcast feed. Please subscribe today to be first to receive each new episode.