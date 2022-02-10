The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem Post Podcast Yaakov and Lahav Show

David Draiman on the move from heavy metal to the pro-Israel battlefield

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2022 21:05
David Draiman of Disturbed performs at SiriusXM Presents Disturbed Live From The Vic Theatre In Chicago on October 10, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (photo credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
David Draiman of Disturbed performs at SiriusXM Presents Disturbed Live From The Vic Theatre In Chicago on October 10, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
(photo credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Lahav and Yaakov talk with 'Disturbed' lead singer David Draiman about his vocal and public stand to defend Israel and discuss as well the latest NSO police scandal and a letter the Jerusalem Post recently received from a Chinese diplomat.

