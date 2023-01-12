Reforms and revolutions: Is Israel heading towards civil war?

This week, Yaakov and Tamar discuss the protests opposing judicial reforms in Tel Aviv, the so-called "civil disobedience" seen among the opposition, and as a bonus, they answer some questions about Ben-Gvir, the Temple Mount and linguistics. Then they are joined by Dr. Yosefa (Fogel) Wruble, a renowned Biblical and Jewish law lecturer, to discuss the modern implications of this week's Parasha, as well as the Book of Exodus as a whole.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.