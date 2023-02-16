The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Demonstrations and disasters: The outcomes of Israel's protests, Turkey's earthquake

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and guest co-host Tamar Uriel-Beeri.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 17:21
Thousands wave the Israeli flag as they protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023. (photo credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)
Thousands wave the Israeli flag as they protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
(photo credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

This week, Yaakov and Tamar discuss this past week's intense anti-judicial reform protests, the ongoing discussions surrounding the reforms in Israel's government, and the ongoing antisemitism experienced on the daily by Diaspora Jewry.

Then, they speak with Michael Starr, legal correspondent for The Jerusalem Post, who has been covering the progress surrounding the reforms and who flew out to Turkey shortly after the quake hit. Michael tells his firsthand account of what it's like seeing the wreckage left behind by the natural disaster.

