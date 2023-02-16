This week, Yaakov and Tamar discuss this past week's intense anti-judicial reform protests, the ongoing discussions surrounding the reforms in Israel's government, and the ongoing antisemitism experienced on the daily by Diaspora Jewry.

Then, they speak with Michael Starr, legal correspondent for The Jerusalem Post, who has been covering the progress surrounding the reforms and who flew out to Turkey shortly after the quake hit. Michael tells his firsthand account of what it's like seeing the wreckage left behind by the natural disaster.

